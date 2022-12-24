LEWISBURG — What becomes clear upon entering Dick Bonham’s home is his love of animals.
His two dogs, Lily and Aurora, bark in greeting and alarm upon encountering a new person. Lily is small and shy, while Aurora is a large, gregarious German shepherd.
“Lily was rescued from a puppy mill,” Bonham says. “Aurora came from Perkasie.”
He also has four cats: Ashley, Elfin, Pepper and Nala. They don’t all get along like they used to, but they’ve got enough room to spread out and avoid each other.
Bonham lives in a spacious mid-century modern on the outskirts of Lewisburg. It’s as much a home as it is a monument to the life he’s lived. He earned a degree in art education from Kutztown State College and worked as an art teacher at Bloomsburg High School for 38 years before retiring in 2004. The evidence of his artistry adorns nearly every surface of the house.
“These are all the animals that my wife and I have had,” Bonham says, gesturing to a series of pastel portraits hanging in the hallway. It is these portraits of cats and dogs, both former and current, that bring together Bonham’s history as an artist and animal lover.
“The first portrait I did was for John Ficks. He had a restaurant in town called the Temperance House. My wife and I used to go there all the time. When he found out I was an artist, he wanted to know if I could do a portrait of his shepherd, which I did.”
From there, Bonham expanded to making pet portraits for local rescue organizations like Haven to Home and Mostly Mutts, a no-kill dog shelter in Sunbury.
A typical portrait with two animals takes him about a day to complete. Because cats and dogs aren’t always great at posing, he works from photographs.
“People just send pictures of the individual animals, then I put them together in a drawing.”
However, Bonham doesn’t make any money from the portraits. Instead, he donates the proceeds to animal rescue organizations.
“I charge $100 per animal and $50 for each additional animal in the portrait. Then people write a check out to the rescue organization.”
He estimates that he’s completed 60 to 70 portraits and donated thousands of dollars since he first started doing them in 2007.
Bonham’s artistic talents also extend beyond drawing pets. His metalwork sculptures have been exhibited in cities throughout the world, and he’s created miniature prototype weapons for collectible G.I. Joe figures. He even published a book that documents the hidden histories of the mounted marines that served in China in the early 20th century.
What is particularly unique about Bonham’s pet portraits is that they are more than works of art. They capture and preserve the pets we love and contribute financially to the very organizations that help us find our way to those animals.
For people who are interested in getting a portrait of their own, Bonham’s contact information is advertised in the Mostly Mutts quarterly newsletter. To learn about how to become a member and start receiving their newsletter, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com.
