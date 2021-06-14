LEWISBURG — Plein Air artwork captured throughout Union County will be on display in July at Gallery 225 at the Public Library for Union County.
The exhibit is the outcome of the 7th Annual Plein Air Event and the Lewisburg Arts Council’s annual Celebration of the Arts held, over multiple days for artists of all ages and abilities.
The Plein Air Event is a partnership of the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Artists’ Guild of Lewisburg and the Union County Historical Society.
The goal of the event is to preserve, with artwork, a present moment at various Linn Conservancy sites. Artists from the region painted throughout the day at two Merrill Linn Conservancy conservation easement properties: Dale/Engle/Walker property and Koons Trail. Plein Air artists also went to the Shamokin Mountain Trail and Shikellamy Bluffs at Shikellamy State Park the following week.
During the same period of time, the Photographers Landscape Challenge invited photographers to take pictures at all four sites.
The Illustrate Lewisburg Weekend invited urban sketchers to draw, on location, in Lewisburg and photographers to explore and record Lewisburg’s architectural heritage.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.
Information about exhibiting can be found on the library’s website, www.unioncountylibraries.org.
