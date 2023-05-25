LEWISBURG — A 44-year-old Lewisburg woman has been charged with drug, prostitution and child endangerment charges as the result of a series of alleged incidents which occurred between April 1 and April 20 at her Brown Street, Lewisburg, apartment.
Kimberly Rexroad has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, endangering welfare of children (two counts), prostitution and corruption of minors.
According to court documents, police were called to the home April 21 by a Children and Youth Services caseworker. Rexroad was allegedly found to be in possession of two vape cartridges, six packets of heroin and fentanyl. Children ages 8 and 17 were also in the home.
Police said the teenager was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of a suspected overdose.
Children and Youth also reported to police that Rexroad is active on an "escort" website. Rexoroad denied ever bringing men to her apartment, but allegedly admitted to participating in online escort services.
"(Rexroad) allleged that she was obtaining heroin in Williamsport and that she would use the heroin by ingesting it through a straw," court documents state. "She admitted that she occasionally used the heroin in her apartment.
Rexroad has been locked up in the Union County Prison in lieu of bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 6 before District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg.
