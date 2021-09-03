LEWISBURG — Leaf pickup will begin Monday, Sept. 20 in the Borough of Lewisburg and continue through Friday, Nov. 26.
"No Parking" restrictions will be honored the entire time posted they are on the street signs. Towing of vehicles in violation of parking regulations will begin Monday, Oct. 4. The borough noted pickup will be from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m Mondays along Market Street.
Only leaves should be raked into piles along the curb on regularly scheduled street cleaning days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.