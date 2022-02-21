MILTON — Eight Milton Area High School students recently competed in District Choir at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.
The following students competed: Leslie Krebs, Chloe Russell, Jaydon Cottage, Ely Reitz, Thomas McCaffrey, Lucas Hower, Micah Fritz and Dillan Guinn-Bailey.
Cottage placed seventh in Tenor 2, which qualifies him for Region Chorus, and a chance at All-States.
Krebs qualified as the first alternate in Soprano 1.
Students in more than 30 schools participated.
