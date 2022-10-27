LEWISBURG — A 14-year-member of Congress is being challenged by a Lewisburg businessman for the seat representing Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.
With redistricting, the 15th District will cover all of Union, Snyder, Centre, Clearfield, Jefferson, Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Warren, McKean, Cameron, Potter, Tioga and Clinton counties, along with portions of Lycoming, Indiana and Venango counties.
Republican Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, 63, of Howard, has held the office since 2008. Democratic challenger Mike Molesevich, 67, is a Lewisburg businessman, and former borough mayor and council representative.
Thompson spent 28 years as a therapist, rehabilitation services manager, licensed nursing home administrator, community leader and a volunteer firefighter.
Thompson was in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and classifies the insurrection as “awful.”
“I was in the Capitol at the time and to see the brave men and women of the Capitol Police force being shoved, beaten, and trampled and taken for medical treatment was surreal,” Thompson said. “It was a very dark day for our country.”
According to Thompson, the Speaker of the House is responsible for the safety of the Capitol grounds.
Thompson claims Nancy Pelosi knew a day or two ahead that radical groups were going to march on the Capitol.
“What did the speaker know?” he asked. “Why was our Capitol Police left without support?”
Thompson wishes then President Donald Trump would’ve held his rally that day at another location, further away from the Capitol.
Molesevich, on the other hand, describes what happened as “atrocious.”
“It was an attempt by a former president — who didn’t want to give up control — to overthrow our democracy without any evidence of election fraud,” Molesevich said. “What’s just as terrible is the continuance of some Republican leaders who still do not accept Trump’s defeat.
“It’s time we move on, we need to accept American voters’ decision, and stop denying that it was a fair election,” he continued. “We need to get back to governing, and stop the division.”
He listed keeping democracy going as something which should be a top priority for Congress.
He said Congress will face difficult decisions on the economy, job climate, reproductive choice, and choice of partners.
His goal is “to support the oath of office to the Constitution of the United States.”
Thompson sees the top priorities as being “gas and groceries.”
He said constituents in the 15th District face challenges every day of “do I fill my tank with gas or go and buy groceries?”
Thompson believes inflation started with the Biden Administration and its “failed domestic energy policies.”
“We need to open our domestic energy production,” Thompson said.
Molesevich said the nation needs “to transform from using fossil fuels to renewable, sustainable energy sources.”
Thompson said the U.S. needs to begin to reissue permits for drilling for gas and oil on federal lands.
“We need to again build up our strategic petroleum reserves,” said Thompson. “We need to increase oil and gas production domestically instead of relying on OPEC, Venezuela and other countries.
“Biden has crushed our energy industry by piling on executive orders implementing regulations affecting energy production,” he continued. “Energy is a top priority in our households and Biden’s energy policies are crushing our economy,” said Thompson.
On inflation and and supply chain shortages Molesevich said, “We are coming off a pandemic and consumers need to adjust and adapt to it.”
Thompson said most of the supply chain issues and inflation reflects on the current administration and its “errant energy policies.”
He also believes the problem started during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Biden Administration “made it easier for people not to go to work.
“We need to turn around energy policies in order to bring inflation down, and we need incentives to get people back to work,” said Thompson.
“We are in a difficult transition right now,” Molesevich said. “We need to return to reasonable negotiations and stop radical ideology.” “We need to get back to the basics of truth, justice and the American way.
“We also need to address gun violence and the right for a woman to make choices for her reproductive choice,” he added.
If elected to another term, Thompson said he will serve as chair of the House Agricultural Committee, should the GOP take control of the House. His goal in that capacity would be to see the 2023 Farm Bill be passed by September 2023.
“There is no industry as volatile as the agricultural industry,” said Thompson.
He said the Farm Bill not only covers agriculture, but also deals with water quality.
Molesevich is willing to work across party lines to enact legislation benefitting his constituents.
“You need to make compromise,” said Molesevich. Molesevich said.
Thompson said he works across party lines every day, and will continue to do so.
“I always look for ways to work together and solve problems,” he said. “I’m a problem solver.”
Thompson pointed to the Career and Technical Education Bill which he sponsored, with 535 members of Congress who voting in favor of.
Thompson believes the U.S. doesn’t “need to carry all the water for Ukraine.”
“I’m very proud of the way Ukraine has been able to fight back,” he said. “It’s not just the Unites State’s role to help Ukraine.”
He believes the war has united many countries, but he feels that the U.S. shouldn’t be the “world police” in the matter.
“If Vladimir Putin is successful in Ukraine, he will not be satisfied and will continue his act of European domination,” Thompson said. “If he can be stopped today, it will benefit so many other countries.”
Molesevich said the war in Ukraine is a difficult subject.
“I think President Biden is doing a good job in working with other allies in a unified front against Vladimir Putin and Russian forces,” said Molesevich. “All the allies have been doing a good job in supporting Ukraine.”
He believes Putin’s efforts are not sustainable.
Both candidates believe elected officials need to be held accountable for their actions.
United States congressmen receive a base annual salary of $174,000.
