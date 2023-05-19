MILTON — A longtime volunteer and champion of Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) has been honored with the Thanks Badge II, the highest Girl Scout honor a volunteer can receive.
Belinda Stefl, of Milton, received the Thanks Badge II award Wednesday night during a volunteer appreciation ceremony held at the Elysburg Presbyterian Church, 320 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg.
Stefl has been a volunteer with Girl Scouts for almost 58 years and has worked with thousands of Girl Scouts in that time.
In the past year alone, she inspired hundreds of Girl Scouts through her closing remarks at the 2022 National Girl Scout Product Program Conference in Hershey, supported her Girl Scout peers by assisting other councils in developing a Bronze and Silver Award ceremony, and worked with Girl Scouts across the country creating and collecting different SWAPS, small tokens of friendship that Girl Scouts exchange with one another.
This month, she helped to organize the Knoebel’s Camporee, where close to 120 girls and volunteers engaged in outdoor experiences – a key part of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
Stefl first became involved with Girl Scouts in 1966, while attending Milton’s Grant School.
“There was a little girl there, I don’t remember her first name,” Stefl reflected. “She said ‘would you like to come to my Brownie meeting tonight?’”
Stefl’s mother gave her permission to attend the meeting, held in the basement of a church.
At the end of the meeting, a troop leader asked Stefl what she thought of attending.
“I said ‘I’d like to join the troop,’” she recalled. “That changed my life, drastically... It has made me be able to step up, to do many things.”
Several factors have led Stefl to stay involved with Girl Scouts throughout the years.
“There was always one more girl that inspired me, helped me through the process,” she said. “I have an incredible camaraderie of friends through scouting. When we all get together, it’s like a reunion.”
“We are so pleased to award this honor to Belinda for her outstanding dedication and lifetime service to Girl Scouts,” said Janet Donovan, GSHPA president and CEO. “Belinda’s dedication to our organization is truly inspirational, as she helps deliver our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”
Thanks II Badge recognizes exemplary service in a leadership role significantly above and beyond the call of duty, resulting in a measurable impact that benefits the entire Girl Scout Movement. The nominee is an active, registered Girl Scout volunteer, has already received the Thanks Badge, and is based on taking on a leadership role during the previous three years.
There have only been 28 volunteers — including Stefl — to have received this honor within GSHPA since 1961.
“I know some of the ladies that have received this (award),” said Stefl. “This is such an honor.”
