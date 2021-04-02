Although I’ll be very interested to see Jimmie Johnson compete in an IndyCar this year, I have very low expectations for the results he’ll achieve. When he does step behind the wheel of an IndyCar for the season debut in three weeks, he’ll join a list of NASCAR Cup superstars — including Cale Yarborough, Kurt Busch and Donnie and Bobby Allison — who have wheeled an IndyCar. Unfortunately, those four drivers never found victory lane in an IndyCar.
Through the years, just 12 drivers have won in both series: Tony Stewart, AJ Foyt, Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, Robby Gordon, Juan Montoya, John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Johnny Rutherford, AJ Allmendinger, Mark Donohue and Johnny Mantz.
Today, a look at 10 NASCAR drivers, who have never raced an IndyCar, that I would like to see compete in the open wheel series.
• Sheldon Creed: Creed began his career in off-road racing, teaming with Robby Gordon in the Dakar Rally. Given his ability to drive various machines, I think he could quickly adapt to driving an IndyCar.
• Austin Cindric: His late grandfather Jim Trueman was the owner of Bobby Rahal’s car when he won the 1986 Indy 500. Cindric’s father, Tim, is the man in charge at Team Penske. It would be a natural fit for Cindric to slip behind the wheel of one of “The Captain’s” IndyCars.
• Ryan Preece: A supermodified driver from the northeast, it seems like Preece would have an easy transition to IndyCars. Should he continue to fail to find success in NASCAR’s top series, it would be interesting to see Preece make the jump to IndyCars.
• Ryan Blaney: Like Cindric, Blaney also drives for Roger Penske, increasing the likelihood that he could one day strap in behind the wheel of an IndyCar. Blaney’s also young, adventurous, and just seems like he could adapt well to driving a different kind of racing machine.
• Chase Briscoe: Much like his team owner Tony Stewart, Briscoe is a very diverse racer. He started his career in USAC competition, before making the jump to NASCAR. Once he finds his footing in NASCAR’s top series I would love to see Briscoe branch out and give the Indy 500 a shot.
• Ricky Stenhouse: A sprint car racer at heart, there’s no doubt Stenhouse will return to open wheel racing when his stock car career completely falls apart. Given his experience driving different types of race cars, I believe he could adapt very well to driving an IndyCar. He may even run better than his ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick did when she drove IndyCars.
• Chase Elliott: Elliott has made it clear that he wants to drive a variety of different cars. While I’m not sure I can see Elliott driving an IndyCar on an oval, given his talent of racing on road courses I could easily see him following in the footsteps of former teammate Jimmie Johnson and entering IndyCar road-course races.
• Christopher Bell: Given his incredible racing ability — he wins in stock cars and open wheel sprint car competition — Bell could easily adapt to driving an IndyCar. While he’s still young, I would love to see him take a chance at IndyCar racing.
• Kyle Busch: Busch has indicated over the last few years he’d like to follow in brother Kurt’s footsteps and one day race in the Indy 500. Should he ever be able to put the right deal together, Busch would bring more attention to the Indy 500 than any other driver has in recent years. Should he perform well, he may just solidify a position as one of racing’s greatest drivers.
• Kyle Larson: While he was suspended from NASCAR last season, Larson won upwards of 50 sprint car-related races across the country. Many were clamoring then for him to race in the Indy 500. Given that he’s clearly displaying his ability as a stock car driver since joining Hendrick Motorsports this year, it’s clear Larson is a purely talented racer who can adapt to driving in any series. Should he one year soon race in the Indy 500 with the right team, I believe he could win the race.
