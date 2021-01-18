TURBOTIVLLE — Administration, teachers and staff in both the Warrior Run and Milton school districts are in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said on Monday approximately 150 school personnel — including district employees and van and bus drivers — were offered the opportunity to begin vaccinations through Geisinger Medical Center.
"We have an additional 50 staff members who are interested in receiving the vaccination in the next round," Hack said.
Staff in the Milton Area School District will begin receiving the vaccination Tuesday, Jan. 19.
"A wonderful opportunity has been afforded to our school district community by Geisinger Medical Center in efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus," Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said. "Vaccinations have become available to our employees."
Two-hundred-seventy Milton staff members have registered to be vaccinated.
In order to allow the opportunity for employees to be vaccinated, Keegan said the district decided Monday to hold a virtual education day has been scheduled for students Tuesday, Jan. 19.
"Due to the fragility of the vaccine, we had to act fast," she said. "We apologize for any inconvenience we have caused families in their schedule, but we feel strongly that we must seize the opportunity to end this pandemic and keep everyone safe."
Lunch will be available for students to pick up between 10:15 a.m. and noon Tuesday at each district building.
Virtual instruction will be held as scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 20, with in-person instruction to resume Thursday, Jan. 21.
Both districts maintain COVID-19 dashboards on their respective websites in which the number of current cases and quarantines in each district are listed.
In the Milton district, the website indicates two students — one at Baugher Elementary School and one at the high school — have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
The website lists the following number of students as having to quarantine over the past 14 days due to potential exposure to COVID-19: Baugher elementary, four; White Deer elementary, three; middle school, three; and high school, four.
One middle school staff members is also quarantined.
In the Warrior Run School District, two high school students and one middle school staff member are listed as having contracted COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.