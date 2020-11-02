LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed a new primary care physician, Matthew Wolcott, MD, to Family Medicine of Evangelical. He serves patients in both the Middleburg and Mifflinburg practices.
As a primary care physician, Wolcott specializes in the diseases and treatment to individuals of all ages.
Wolcott received his Doctor of Allopathic Medicine from Rosalind Franklin University Medical School, North Chicago, Ill. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from George Mason University, a Master of Biomedical Sciences from Rosalind Franklin University Medical School, and a Master of Healthcare Administration and Management from Rosalind Franklin University Medical School. He completed his combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Residency at Geisinger Medical Center.
Prior to coming to Evangelical, Wolcott served as a primary care physician for pediatric and adult patients, including geriatric, at Geisinger Health System: Berwick Primary Care.
He holds memberships with the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Physicians. He has taken his medical knowledge and expertise to both Peru and China through Global Health Mission Trips.
