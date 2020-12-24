LEWISBURG — A former Major League Baseball player recently pleaded guilty to a traffic charge in Union County.
Thomas M. Herr, 64, of Lancaster, entered a guilty plea on Dec. 22 in the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe to summary duty of driver in emergency response area, pass in lane not adjacent to area.
Herr appeared during 13 seasons (1979-91) in the big leagues with stops in St. Louis, Minnesota, San Francisco, Philadelphia and the New York Mets. He played second base for the 1982 St. Louis Cardinals, World Series winners, and was on their pennant-winning teams in 1985 and 1987.
Herr finished with a lifetime .271 batting average, accruing 1,450 hits in 1,514 games, and was named to the National League All Star team in 1985.
A fine of $168 was paid in full.
