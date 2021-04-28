TIME to celebrate first Fridays

MILTON — A traditional Milton event will take on a new format this year, in an effort to attract even more people to the community.
The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) will be holding First Fridays in Milton, Pa., from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, May through October, at Riverview Park, 168 S. Front St.
"Everyone probably remembers we did Music in the Park," TIME President Amanda Bradley said. "It was really popular for a number of years."
She said those involved with TIME felt 2021 provided the perfect opportunity to enhance the Music in the Park format, from a weekly summer activity to a monthly program.
"COVID gave us a great, unique, opportunity to do some planning, with everything shut down," Bradley said. "We wanted to highlight local stores, local owners."
Geisinger and UPMC are serving as sponsors for the series. In addition, Bradley hopes to secure a local business sponsor each month's festivities.
The Two Owls, a specialty grocery store located at 14 Broadway, will be sponsoring the activities Friday, May 7.
Business owners Nicole Will and Jeremy Gordon said they've been looking to become more involved in the community since their business opened in September.
"We've been in touch with TIME since the beginning (of opening for business)," Will said. "We thought this would be a great activity."
Both Will and Gordon said they want the downtown Milton area to be vibrant.
"We are very eager to do what we can to improve and beautify Milton," Will said. "We would love for people to think of us when they're shopping for their weekends... Visit downtown."
In addition to live bands, Bradley said First Fridays will feature vendors and food trucks.
"The Milton Rotary Club is going to have a stand," Bradley said. "They are selling... gift cards, banners for the poles."
The club currently has 30- by 60-inch banners available for purchase, to be placed on light poles throughout the community. Banners can be purchased to honor veterans, those currently serving in the military or anyone who working for the community, such as emergency medical technicians, nurses or teachers.
Other vendors scheduled to participate include The Greensmith Florist, The Catering Cocktail and Filly Floss, Barn Loft Soapery, My 2 Scents, Pieces of Cake, Cookin' From the Heart Food Truck, UPMC, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Milton Art Bank, Tarry Shop and The Two Owls.
In future years, Bradley said TIME hopes First Friday events will be held across Milton. This year, the Milton Art Bank, located at 23 S. Front St., will be open during the First Fridays festivities.
In past years, Bradley said there were no handicapped-accessible restrooms available during Music in the Park.
Riverview Park is being held in the area next to TIME's Miltonian building, which Bradley said recently had handicapped accessible restrooms installed.
She credits TIME volunteer Buzz Meachum with securing the bands which will be performing during First Fridays.
"He was our band manager," Bradley said, of Meachum. "In a span of two weeks, he was done (booking bands)."
The schedule of first Friday musical performers features: May 7, Milltown Blues; June 4, Ann Kerstetter Band; July 2, The Guys; Aug. 6, The Trasitti Ensemble; Sept. 3, Odyssey; and Oct. 1, The After Hours Band.
"I'm looking forward to October," Bradley said. "We have a '40s and '50s band which ends it all."
During the May 7 event, she said tickets for TIME's Milton Beer Fest will be available for purchase for the first time. Tickets will cost $40 each.
TIME Executive Director George Venios said 50 beer, wine and spirits vendors will take part in the festival.
The Milton Beer Fest will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in the area of the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street.
One day after the kickoff event for First Fridays, TIME will hold its second-annual tomato plant giveaway.
The 2,400 available plants will be given away from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last, Saturday, May 8, at the Milton Veterans Tribute and Memorial Park.
For more information on First Fridays in Milton, Pa., visit firstfridaysmiltonpa.com.
