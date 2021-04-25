HARRISBURG — The state Senate recently recognized April 18-24 as “Conservation District Week” in Pennsylvania, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who sponsored a Senate Resolution, along with Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47).
“Through leadership, education and planning, our county conservation districts are committed to protecting our natural resources,” said Yaw, chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. “They are the boots on the ground when it comes to conserving our natural resources and developing programs and projects consistent with environmental stewardship. I am proud to extend warm wishes to our county conservation districts and recognize the week of April 18 as ‘Conservation District Week’ in Pennsylvania.”
During this week, conservation districts across the state hold events and meet with legislators in their home county. These volunteer directors and staff address conservation concerns in their community.
