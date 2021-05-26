Northumberland County Sentences
• Ryan Earl Hunsinger, 26, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $200 fine plus costs for cruelty to animals.
• Andrew Shebelsky, 38, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs, $59.69 in restitution to Coal Township Police Department for resisting arrest.
• Scott Rubendall Jr., 35, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for corruption of minors.
• Carver Cosgrove, 22, of Middleburg, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for resisting arrest.
• Daniel Johnson, 33, of Wilburton, one-year supervised probation with restrictive conditions with the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Mark Sherman, 76, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for indecent exposure.
• Jason Porzio, 38, of Sunbury, $150 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• John F. Picarella, 55, of Mount Carmel, 3 to 12 months in county jail with immediate parole, 336 days credit for time served, $25 fine plus costs for harassment; 3 to 12 months in county jail with immediate parole, $25 fine plus costs for criminal mischief; 3 to 12 months in county jail with immediate parole, $25 fine plus costs for second count of harassment; 3 to 12 months in county jail with immediate parole, $25 fine plus costs for loitering and prowling at night; 3 to 12 months in county prison with immediate parole, $25 fine plus costs for a third count of harassment; $25 fine plus costs for a fourth count of harassment; 3 to 12 months in county jail with immediate parole, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence misdemeanors were among charges filed against a motorist after allegedly following another vehicle too closely, weaving within its lane and traveling over the fog line.
At about 2:37 a.m. April 10 along Millmont Road, troopers pulled over a vehicle driven by Keith W. Corson, 23, of Lewistown, for exceeding the speed limit and claimed to have detected a strong odor of an alcholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests conducted alleged that he was unable to drive safely.
Corson was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw which alleged a 0.155% blood alcohol content at the time of the test. Summary counts of speeding, following too closely anad careless driving were also filed.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence were filed against a New Columbia motorist after first being observed by troopers in Northumberland County.
At about 11:45 p.m. April 29 in the 16400-block of Route 15, Nicholas S. Pryor, 21, of New Columbia, was stopped by troopers after allegedly driving over the fog line and twice over the center yellow line. Papers filed also indicated they had observed Pryor’s vehicle allegedly weaving, driving out of lane and braking erratically along Route 405 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers claimed smelling a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Pryor’s breath and that he failed a field sobriety test. Pryor was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw which alleged a blood alcohol content of 0.178% at the time of the test.
Summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane single were also filed.
DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence were filed against a Mifflinburg woman after a traffic stop.
At about 4:51 p.m. April 14 along East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg police observed a vehicle use the eastbound center turning lane to pass a pickup truck. Police followed the vehicle allegedly driven by Janice M.Faux, 60, of Mifflinburg, and stopped it near the Cedar Green Center.
Faux submitted to a preliminary breath test and admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage before being taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw. Results were returned May 3 alleging that Faux had a blood alcohol content of 0.119% at the time of the test.
Summary charges were also filed for alleged speeding, required position and method of turning and a no-passing zone violation.
DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, marijuana small amount for personal use and recklessly endangering another person were filed against a Long Island man after a recent traffic stop.
At 3:23 p.m. April 10 along Route 192 near Hoffa Mill Road, troopers using radar determined Danny A. Conde, 22, of Valley Stream, N.Y. was allegedly driving a red 2004 Honda sedan at 67 mph in a 45 mph zone. Troopers claimed smelling a strong odor of presumed marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle after it was stopped and seeing a green vegetable matter in a plastic bag in plain view on a seat.
Conde was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital where blood was drawn and tested. Results alleged that compounds associated with marijuana use were in his blood at the time of the test. The substance was also tested and confirmed as marijuana. Summary charges were also filed alleging speeding and careless driving.
Assault, strangulation
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Nikk A. Smith, 29, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony strangulation applying pressure to the neck, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an alleged incident at a home.
Troopers were dispatched at 12:16 a.m. May 23 to the Forest House to speak with the alleged victim who claimed an argument over cats led to Smith allegedly grabbing the victim’s arm, placing his hand around their neck, pushing their body to the ground and kicking them. The report indicated one trooper allegedly saw marks on the right arm and right side of the victim.
After the interview at the Forest House, troopers went to the site of the alleged assault and took Smith into custody. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.
Possession
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched at about 10:55 a.m. May 20 to the White Deer Run Treatment Center for a report of a vehicle on the property occupied by individuals who were suspected to be intoxicated.
An invesitgation determined that Robert L. Jackson, 49, of Philadelphia, a passenger in the vehicle, was wanted by the Folcroft Police Department and was taken into custody. During a search, containers allegedly found in his shirt pocket contained a white rock-like substance. Troopers claimed Jackson admitted the substance was cocaine.
Misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substance by person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were filed.
Possession
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Alexxi J. Kozicki, 29, of Middleburg, was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Mifflinburg Police alleged that a registration check of a vehicle parked at Sheetz along East Chestnut street came back indicating Kozicki had a suspended license due to insusrance cancelation. During the traffic stop, at 4:02 a.m. along Route 45 near West Grove Road, police claimed observing the odor of burnt marijuana. Kozicki allegedly failed a field sobriety test and police claimed to have found a portion of a “blunt” during a search of a cigarette pack.
Kozicki was also charged with driving while operating privilege was revoked, operating with a suspended registration and operating wihtout valid inspection.
Aggravated assault
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A felony count of aggravated assault, attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, was among allegations filed against a Mifflinburg man after a recent investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. May 16 to a Limestone Township address to investigate an alleged assault from earlier the same day. Interviews with witnesses who heard about an incident and injuries of the alleged victim observed by troopers led to the arrest of Nathan A. Snyder, 42, of Mifflinburg.
Two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and a single count of terroristic threats were also filed.
Open lewdness
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Rodney E. Dauberman I, 67, of Montandon, was charged with misdemeanor open lewdness and harassment after an investigation.
Troopers allege that between Sept. 1, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2020 at an address in Hartley Township, Dauberman would inappropriately tap, touch or grab the buttocks of a female, now 13-years old. The behavior allegedly continued, according to the victim, sometimes secretly. Papers indicated the behavior stopped after the victim yelled at Dauberman for allegedly attempting to touch a friend.
State police, Northumberland County Children and Youth and the Northumberland County district attorney were notified via a Childline referral.
Retail theft
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police have charged Logan S. Deavor, 26, of Mifflinburg, with misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise after an investigation.
A retail crime investigator for Weis Markets alleged that on 17 occasions between Feb. 10 and May 15, Deavor did not attempt to scan all items in his cart at the self-checkout. Video footage also showed Deavor allegedly placing one item on top of another while scanning, resulting in only one item being scanned.
Police met with Deavor who allegedly acknowledged numerous thefts and said he did not have a lot of money because times were hard. Weis Markets claimed $538.29 of merchandise was allegedly not paid for.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Joseph J. Keister, 55, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Jacob A. Kistler, 30, of Lewisburg, received five years probation for a guilty plea to second offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Shawn D. Matthews, 19, of Selinsgrove, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, movable property. Felony counts of criminal trespass break into structure and conspiracy burglary overnight accommodation no person present were dismissed.
• Kyle R. Palmer, 25, of Berwick, received six months probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Kathleen R. Bailey, 61, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Candy M. Eck, 58, of Montgomery, received five years probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Adam K. Malafi, 19, of Dornsife, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
State Police At Milton
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Milton man was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker was stopped at 9:27 p.m. May 24 along Mahoning Street and Eastern Avenue, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Kenneth Fowler was allegedly found to be under the influence. Charges were filed.
DUI crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash at 6:03 p.m. May 24 along Route 15 north and I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County, and later arrested a Canton man for DUI.
Allen Preston, 38, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he was located minutes after the crash, police noted. He allegedly crashed a 2005 Dodge Ram into a street sign.
Vehicle vs. bicycle (injury)
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist sustained a suspected minor injury when she was struck by the mirror of a vehicle at 3:17 p.m. May 17 along Bloom Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
A 2000 Ford Excursion driven by Robert L. Fry, 77, of Danville, was traveling west when its mirror struck a bicycle ridden by Angela S. Hagenbuch, 46, of Danville, police noted. Hagenbuch was wearing a helmet.
Fry will be cited with overtaking vehicle on the left.
1-vehicle crash
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.
Troopers said Ashley M. Poliniak, 36, was traveling south along Route 11 at 4:19 a.m. when the vehicle struck the deer. Poliniak was belted.
Hit and run
TURBOTVILLE — No injuries were noted following an alleged hit-and-run crash at 8:09 a.m. May 19 along Main Street, north of Coal Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle sideswiped a parked 2007 Suzuki VS1400 and fled without stopping. The suspect vehicle is believed to be red and have damage to its passenger-side mirror, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Fire investigation
DANVILLE — The fire Monday at Karen Gronsky’s Dance Studio has been ruled undetermined in nature due to the damage at the site, a state police fire marshal reported.
The fire occurred around 4 a.m. Monday at 160 Center St., Danville, Montour County. While the cause is undetermined, and investigation is ongoing, police noted.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone used the identity of a 62-year-old New Columbia woman to open a bank account and change the victim’s employment information.
Troopers said the incident occurred sometime May 23 along River Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
UNION TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to numerous items inside a garage along George Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 3:07 p.m. April 4. A 2004 Ford was vandalized and damage was reported to Mika metal sprockets ($1,000), Master propane heater ($295), marble table top ($200), motorcycle racing helmet ($400), vehicle detailing supplies ($150), stereo equipment ($800), weight equipment ($500), large wall mirror ($200) and pictures and a trophy ($450).
Found bicycle
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Pacific Evolution men’s mountain bike, in poor condition, was found at 8 a.m. May 24 along River Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
