WASHINGTON – The U.S. Marshals Service Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is looking for a former Baltimore County police officer who is wanted in York County, on charges of kidnapping, assault and robbery.
Robert Vicosa, aka Robert Brown, a former Baltimore County police officer, is alleged to have gone on a rampage Nov. 16 in Windsor Township, committing a home invasion, sexually assaulting his ex-wife, taking his two children against court order, and fleeing.
Authorities say that the children, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7, are Vicosa's children and believed to be in "extreme danger."
Vicosa, 42, is described as a black male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with short black hair and some facial hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Aaminah Vicosa is 3-feet, 8-inches tall, 50 pounds, has green eyes, brown hair and a light skin tone.
Giana Vicosa is 4-feet, 3-inches tall, 60 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair and a light skin tone.
Authorities believe Vicosa may be driving a gray Ford Edge with Maryland tag 2DT4716.
The USMS is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Vicosa’s capture and the childrens’ recovery. Anyone with information regarding the location of the children and/or Vicosa should contact police immediately by calling 911. Tipsters may also call the York Area Regional Police Department at 717-741-1259
