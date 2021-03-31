EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) met Tuesday evening and opened the topic of how police services are allocated and accounted for.
Their meeting was the latest of several which they hope will lead to a new intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT). Interpretation of the IGA with regards to funding and allocation has been an ongoing issue between the entities.
Char Gray, EBT representative, suggested a funding formula where 52% would be covered by EBT and 48% by the borough, with a provision that 1% adjustments be made for each 10% change in population.
Michael Derman, a Lewisburg representatives, suggested the borough and EBT look over three years of data from the American Community Survey, Union County Geographic Survey, incident and annual reports to get to the next step.
Derman suggested averages be taken from 2017, 2018 and 2019 figures. A statistical oddity, 2020 would be omitted due to stay-at-home orders and the near-absence of Bucknell University activity.
A rough sketch of an allocation formula was the desired outcome for now. Derman said how things were defined would need to be clarified and would be the topic of the next meeting.
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost said the meetings were on the right track, but agreed the group would have to decide, for example, between PennDOT fuel tax numbers and Union County geographic information system numbers if road mileage was used in a formula.
Resolving disputes was also part of the meeting, which included a discussion of a the merits of various types of arbitration. It was implied that the still-pending declaratory judgements sought by each partner was the sole catalyst which led to the current series of meetings.
Gray reflected on the dispute now before the Court of Common Pleas.
“My personal opinion is that we spent a lot of time and energy and money in the last two years,” Gray said. “Here we are sitting in a room, which makes me very happy. But I think we could have been at this point a lot sooner.”
Gray said the municipalities owed it to their respective taxpayers to not end up in court again.
Ensuring effective dispute resolution language was in the IGA would be helpful. Jordi Comas, of Lewisburg, noted arbitration should be well thought out but never used.
Both sides agreed that a BVRPD draft budget should be circulated by Oct. 1 of each year with a preliminary budget in place by Nov. 1.
The group’s next meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 and would look over definitions rather than allocation issues.
