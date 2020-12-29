BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will host a Zoom lecture, "The Korean War, U.S. Air Power, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10.
The program will be presented by Commander Posey, a student at the United States Army War College. He is an active duty Naval Flight Officer (NFO) who flew in the E-2C Hawkeye for over 2,300 hours and has served in the Navy for over 22 years.
Posey holds a Master of Business Administration (with honors) from the University of Florida, a Master of Military Operational Art and Science from the U.S. Air Command and Staff College, and a Graduate Certificate from the Naval Postgraduate School in Information Systems and Operations.
This presentation will be moderated by Pennsylvania Military Museum Administrator Tyler O. Gum.
Registration is required. For more information, email tgum@pa.gov or visit www.pamilmuseum.org.
