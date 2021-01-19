ALLENWOOD — One of the federal prisons in the region had triple-digit figures of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in its most recent report.
Bureau of Prisons (BOP) figures for Allenwood Medium indicated 130 inmates were confirmed, while staff figures of 27 were up slightly.
Cases at Allenwood Low also increased to 29 inmates and 14 staff confirmed. One inmate and 19 staff at the United States Prison (USP) Allenwood reported active cases.
USP Lewisburg reported 54 inmates and 24 staff among current active cases, unchanged from earlier in the week. BOP figures were expected to be updated today.
Senior living facilities in Union County updated their COVID-19 figures Monday.
Asbury Communities reported an additional resident in-house death associated with COVID-19, with eight reported to date.
However, the total of 23 active resident cases at RiverWoods was down. A total of 76 residents were on quarantine or isolation with exposure, symptoms or pending tests, also down from previous reports.
Nine RiverWoods associates reported active COVID-19 cases and 13 associates were quarantining.
Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries reported 23 active COVID-19 cases at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village and 24 self-quarantining staff cases. Both figures were down slightly from the previous week and all were at the skilled nursing facility.
Guardian Healthcare reported five cumulative cases over a week at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
"One or more" COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the 24 hours since the Monday report was filed. No more than three new onsets of respiratory symptoms have been reported in the 72 hours before the latest report.
