Officials believe Northumberland County prepared for election

SUNBURY — Northumberland County officials are confident the county is well prepared for Election Day 2020.
Nathan Savidge, the county's director of Elections, said it was important for Northumberland County to have its Election Day plans firm well before Nov. 3. He said the county has approximately 57,000 registered voters.
"That's about 13,000 more than the president won (Pennsylvania) by (in 2016)," Savidge said.
On Election Day itself, Savidge said he will have general oversight of the process in the county, while Chief Clerk Maryrose McArthy will be supervising the scanning of mail-in ballots.
Savidge said the county received requests for approximately 11,000 mail-in ballots. Of those, about 8,500 had been returned as of Monday morning.
Once the mail-in ballots are received, Savidge said they are time stamped. The envelopes are then scanned, with a notification going to the voter that their ballot was received.
From there, the ballots are sorted by precinct and placed in boxes which are secured behind three locked doors, and a security guard.
In keeping with state regulations, Savidge said the scanning of mail-in ballots will begin at 8 a.m. on Election Day.
The county purchased four devices which will scan the mail-in ballots and record the results.
According to Savidge, those were purchased by Election Systems and Software of Nebraska, the same company which the county purchased its new voting machines from prior to the spring primary.
Scanning of the mail-in ballots will take place behind closed doors.
"There is a viewing window, but we will not let people go into the room itself (where the scanning is taking place)," Savidge said.
He said the digital results will be posted, with the paper ballots being kept for backup.
Savidge expects the scanning of all ballots received, as well as the tabulation of results from polling places, to be completed by the end of the night on Tuesday.
He said mail-in ballots received after Election Day — but postmarked Nov. 3 — will be counted daily through Friday, in keeping with current regulations.
According to Savidge, both the county Republican and Democratic parties applied for certificates to have poll watchers active in the county on Election Day. Fifteen to 20 requests for watchers were received from each party.
He said the watchers must be registered voters in the county, and have a certificate from his office granting them permission to be in a polling place on Election Day.
"They're like a kid in the corner," Savidge said, of the poll watchers. "They should be seen and not heard... They are allowed to ask questions if voters are not in the room... They are allowed to ask questions about the machines or the numbers (of voters)."
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said personal protective equipment has been delivered to the polling places for workers to use.
Like Savidge, he expressed confidence that the county is ready for Election Day.
"Everything is moving forward and we're pretty confident it should be going smoothly," Schiccatano said. "We've prepared for everything that we can prepare for. Of course, there's unforeseen things that could happen."
He said the county solicitor will be available throughout Election Day in order to answer any questions which may arise relating to the election.
In addition, Schiccatano said he and Commissioner Joe Klebon will be visiting the various polling places throughout the day to make sure things are running smoothly.
"We don't plan on there being any issues at polling places," Schiccatano said. "Everybody should go out and vote, and everybody should stay safe, wear their mask, keep their social distance."
