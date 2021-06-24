PHILADELPHIA — As a teenager growing up in the Milton area, Justin Jarrett enjoyed making films in his backyard, with his friends.
“I feel like that’s what I’m still doing,” said Jarrett, who is the principal director at JTwo Films.
Jarrett founded the production company 10 years ago with Travis Capacete. Over the past decade, the firm has grown to the point where it has a main office in Philadelphia and a satellite in Chicago.
Fifteen people work for the company, which also utilizes multiple freelance workers.
The company’s latest work, “American Nursing Heroes,” debuts at 8 tonight on Discovery Life. It will also be shown at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, on Destination American, and 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, on the American Heroes Channel.
NBC affiliates in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington, D.C., will also be airing the program at various times throughout the weekend.
“I graduated from Milton in 2005,” Jarrett recalled. “Sadly, my best friend Aaron Klinger died in a car accident my senior year.”
Before Klinger passed away, the two vowed to ride their bicycles together, across the United States.
Jarrett kept his promise, making the 3,000 mile trek, along with a film crew.
“In order to make the film, I started a production company, called JTwo Films,” Jarrett recounted.
The company produced “For Aaron,” a film documenting Jarrett’s cross-country bicycle ride in memory of Klinger.
“Since then, we do everything from commercials to documentaries,” Jarrett said.
The company has worked with various individuals and entities associated with the National Football League (NFL) and National Basketball Association (NBA).
“Shaquille O’Neal, I think we’ve done 14-odd productions with him,” Jarrett said.
“We’ve shot in India, Africa, Haiti, France, all over the U.S.,” he continued. “It’s been pretty cool to watch it grow from a two-man operation.”
Last year, JTwo started producing programs for the Discovery Life channel.
One program, “Life Aid: A Story of Hope,” featured first-hand accounts of responders involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, and their subsequent battles with post traumatic stress disorder.
While production on “Life Aid” was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarrett said enough work on the piece had been completed that post-production work could be carried out in the midst of the pandemic.
Jarrett said that project, and several other major ones, carried his company through the pandemic.
“Last year, when we worked on the ‘Life Aid’ project, we partnered with Al Roker Entertainment, out of New York City,” Jarrett said. “From there, we developed a production relationship. We work together and collaborate on a lot of projects.”
About seven months ago, he said Al Roker Entertainment asked JTwo to produce a short public service announcement (PSA) for the American Nurses Association.
“I ended up directing a short 60-second PSA for them,” Jarrett said. “I think it has raised $11 million and counting (for the nurses association).”
With the success of that PSA, Jarrett was asked to write and direct a television program for the association based on front-line healthcare workers in the midst of the pandemic.
The program, “American Nursing Heroes,” focuses on four different nurses. They are a New York University professor, a front-line nurse, a nurse working with the World Health Organization, and a Philadelphia nurse who goes door-to-door on his own time administering COVID-19 vaccinations to those who are homebound.
“I think we ended up shooting a couple of days, a day-and-a-half with each (nurse),” Jarrett said. “Post production on a show like this usually takes six to eight weeks. We were given three.”
He credited members of his staff for completing the work on time.
“It’s been incredible watching the young film team we have grow,” Jarrett said. “A lot of my filmmakers here, they started as interns when they were in college.
“It’s pretty incredible and satisfying to me, as a director and filmmaker, a company owner, to see this happen.”
Upcoming projects for JTwo Films include one with San Diego Padres MLB player Fernando Tatis Jr. The company has also been working on a two-hour documentary on the Penn Relays, the oldest rack-and-field relays in the United States.
Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis was among the individuals JTwo interviewed for the Penn Relays documentary.
“We have 125 years (of Penn Relays history) and we’ve got two hours (for the piece),” Jarrett said. “It’s been interesting trying to weave it together.”
JTwo is in talks with several streaming services about showing the Penn Relays documentary.
Several years ago, Jarrett was invited back to speak to Milton Area High School students about finding a successful career path.
“I knew from the time I was 14 I wanted to direct movies,” Jarrett said. “Follow your dreams... As long as you’re willing to put in the work, it’s there for the taking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.