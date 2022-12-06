TURBOTVILLE — Two long-time members will continue to guide the Warrior Run School District school board in the coming year.
During a reorganizational meeting held Tuesday, the board voted to have Doug Whitmoyer continue serving as president and Tamara Hoffman as vice president.
