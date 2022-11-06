Winfield man killed in crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Winfield man was killed in a crash which occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday along Penns Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Lance U. Sensenig was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra north on Penns Drive when the vehicle began to skid, struck an embankment and overturned. Sensenig — who was not belted — was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.