This week, it’s the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler hybrid we drive, a plug-in rechargeable version that’s a first ever for the Wrangler brand. Delivered in Sahara Unlimited trim, our tester added a few options that make it a very special Wrangler for consumers who seek modern day hybrid economy united with the best off-road attributes the historic Wrangler offers.
Every Wrangler 4xE is delivered with a Level I 120-volt charging system that plugs into a typical household outlet. You can receive faster charge rates with an available Level II, 240-Volt charger like the Mopar TurboDX charger. You can utilize Qmerit, Jeep’s approved partner for installation, and enjoy a full charge in approximately two hours versus 12 hours for the 120-volt outlet.
Whether you want to take off-road adventures or simply motivate around town in all-electric mode, the Wrangler 4xE is ready with an EPA estimated 49 MPGe rating. E-Selec driving modes that utilize Jeep’s Power Routing enables drivers to optimize performance and use full gas power if the battery calls for the assist. What this all means is you will never be stranded on the side of the road as the small gas engine is always ready to motivate your Wrangler regardless of battery power. If you desire fully charged battery power, you’ll be able to drive about 21-miles until the gas engine will kick in.
So how well does this new Wrangler do EPA wise? How about an estimated 49 MPGe, the ”e” standing for electric assist. If you run 100% on the gas engine, expect about 20-MPG which is decent for a 2.5 ton curb weight vehicle. On a full tank of fuel with electric assist, there’s a 370-mile driving range and even with the battery at more than a 1% charge, it can run in Electric Mode. This allows for near zero tailpipe emissions up to highway speeds. And with regenerative braking, this feature allows continuous battery charging when decelerating and braking. A Max Regeneration feature remaps the accelerator pedal to command more aggressive regeneration at low pedal positions that allows the Wrangler to slow down without using the brake pedal. However, a complete stop always requires the brake pedal. The regenerative braking is the Wrangler 4xE default drive mode setting until it is turned off.
Under the hood sits a little, 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder mentioned above. With the combined electric motors and the 270-horse turbo gas engine, the arrangement delivers 375-horses and 470 lb. ft. of torque that results in the 4xE accelerating to 60-mph in just 5.5-seconds.
To explain further, Jeep’s 270-horse turbo inline-4 combines with a 44-horse motor up front working in unison with a 134-horse motor out back that operates thanks to a 14.0 kilowatt lithium battery located under the rear seat. All this energy then is distributed through a German-built 8-speed automatic transmission via a transfer case that offers rear-drive, all-wheel drive, and high- and low-range four-wheel drive. Sorry for getting too technical, but hybrid fans (of which I am one) will appreciate the info.
Built in Toledo, Ohio, all Wrangles are classified as SUVs and while some will find entry cumbersome, road noise high and handling not that great, when it comes to off-road adventures or maneuvering in a wicked snowstorm, Jeep Wranglers are outstanding vehicles far superior to other AWD and 4x4 vehicles on the road today. It’s part of the Jeep DNA and a major factor when it comes to Wrangler’s cult like following.
This new generation Wrangler Hybrid 4xE is available for order in three 4-door versions as 2-door Wranglers do not offer the hybrid mechanicals. Included with base price is the Sahara ($47,995), Rubicon ($53,325) and High Altitude ($55,345). Non hybrid gas only 2-door Wrangler 4x4s start at $28,295 while 4-door trim begins at $31,990.
Off-Road ready Wranglers feature many exclusive features, including electronic front sway bar disconnect and an extreme duty 4:1 Rock-Trac HD Part Time 4WD System. The 4xE models also come standard with muscular Tru-Lok front and rear third generation class 44 brand Dana axles, a 3:73 rear gear, huge four wheel ABS disc brakes, skid plates front and rear, rock rails, transfer case skid plate, transmission skid plates, fuel tank plate shield, modern safety and traction assists, and all the necessities needed for serious off-road excursions.
Other notable standard features include Apple and Android compatibility, Media Hub USB and axillaries, remote keyless entry, Parkview rear safety backup camera, climate control, cruise, power windows, nice leather trim seating with Sahara logos, LED lighting group, fog lamps, three tow hooks, full length console, stability and roll mitigation, advanced air bag system, and more.
Putting traction to the ground are 20-inch Bridgestone Dueler tires on fully painted aluminum wheels. A rear mounted full-size spare on an identical aluminum wheel is also notable.
Our Sahara 4-door arrived with options including a Firecracker Red tint coat for $295 (nice); Cold Weather group for $995; Park and Rear park assist for $995, highly recommended Advanced Safety Group that adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Advanced Brake-Assist, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp-Control and Full-Speed Forward-Collision Warning Plus for only $795; Cargo Group is $195; Soft Top window storage is $75; Remote Proximity Keyless Entry $645 and the Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top for $595. With $1,495 destination, the final tally came in at $54,030.
Although I concentrated more on the hybrid setups, other standard highlights include leather trim steering wheel; an Alpine 552-watt premium nine-speaker stereo; UConnect with an 8.4-inch display with 4G WiFi hotspot, navigation, auto dim rear mirror, HD radio, roadside assistance and SiriusXM with one year free and a five-year travel and traffic plus service. We’ll let your area dealer explain everything else when you visit. The removable soft top transforms our Wrangler into an open air fun machine while these new generation Wranglers feature a fold down front windshield for even more off-road enrichment.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 118.4-inches, 5,100 lb. curb weight, 17.2 gallon fuel tank, 3,500 lb. tow capacity, 10.8 inch ground clearance and from 27.7 to 67.4 cu. ft. of cargo space depending on rear seat position.
As for incentives, check out the $7,500 federal tax credit in addition to any state and local hybrid enticements as well.
In summary, it’s an all-new hybrid version of the legendary Wrangler that dates back to World War II. And to this day, it’s more popular than ever.
