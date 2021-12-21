Warrior Run approves fieldhouse construction

TURBOTVILLE — An athletic fieldhouse with an approximate $3 million price tag has been added to the Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million project project to build a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, and to renovate the high school athletic stadium.
The board on Monday approved nearly $3 million in contracts for the fieldhouse construction.
The following were approved: EciConstruction, general construction, $2 million; Silvertip Inc., plumbing, $406,100; Leibold, HVAC, $184,700; Lecce Electric, electrical, $271,200. The board also approved $83,788 in administration services fees to Breslin Architects, and change orders to facilitate the construction, at a cost not to exceed $31,949.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, told the board he was pleased with the number of bids which were received for the project.
Six general contractors, along with five plumbing, seven HVAC and three electrical contractors bid on the project.
“Given the current bidding climate, we were pleased with where the bids came in as well,” Bell said.
EciConstruction, of Dillsburg, in March was awarded the $20.58 million general contract for construction of the elementary school and renovations to the stadium. In addition, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, was awarded a $3.4 million electrical contract for that project
Myco Mechanical, at $1.86 million and $2.9 million respectively, was awarded plumbing and HVAC contracts fort the building construction/stadium renovation project.
The board in September denied a series of of change orders which appeared on the agenda at that time and would have awarded construction of the fieldhouse to the contractors already working on site.
Earlier in September, Bell said costs for the fieldhouse came back from those contractors at $3 million, “much higher than” he expected. At that time, the board opted to place the project out for bid, in an effort to secure the lowest-possible contracts for the project.
Bell told the board Monday that construction of the fieldhouse is expected to be completed by the end of February 2023. The building should be ready to be used beginning with that year’s spring sports schedule.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, provided an update on the ongoing construction project.
Astro turf for the athletic stadium is expected to soon be installed, possibly as early as the week between Christmas and New Years.
A 30,000-gallon fire-suppression tank for the new elementary building is scheduled to be delivered this week. Mike said the tank is 40-feet long by 10-feet wide.
In addition, he reported that the roof has been installed over the new building’s kitchen area.
According to Mike, steel workers will be finishing their portion of the project this week. However, he said some will be back on site in the near future to do some touchup work.
He reported no issues with labor for the contractors, or in receiving materials needed for the work.
“These are well-established labor crews,” Mike said. “They are reliable help.”
