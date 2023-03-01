LEWISBURG — Ancora developed its first Graduate of The Year program, to honor outstanding former students across the country for their academic excellence and postgraduate achievements.
The selection process consisted of nominations submitted by campus leaders, multiple letters of recommendation, civic and community service activities, and current status in the workforce.
In addition to earning the title, Ancora recognized the individual graduates by donating $2,500 to a charity of their choice in each of their names.
The 2022 Graduates of the Year winners were chosen from: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT) Weslaco and San Antonio; Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI); McCann School of Business and Technology Allentown, Monroe and Lewisburg; and Miller-Motte College (MMC) Chattanooga, Conway, and Wilmington.
From Lewisburg, Cecilia Bassler was recognized. A donation in her honor was made to The Magic Foundation. She now works as a certified Surgical Technologist at UPMC Pinnacle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.