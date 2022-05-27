LEWISBURG — A vote by Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors on a contract which would have authorized Cathy Moser, assistant superintendent, to serve as interim superintendent was tabled during a meeting held Thursday.
Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, LASD director and board president, told the board that a copy of a contract had not yet been returned by the district solicitor. Moser had previously served as acting superintendent between the departure of superintendent Dr. Mark Dirocco in 2016 and arrival the following year of Dr. Steven C. Skalka as superintendent.
Earlier in the week, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh confirmed a plan to leave the post she has held since 2020. However, reports that Baugh has been hired by a district in Garfield County, Colo., were not confirmed by press time.
A contract for $28,998.90 with Dauphin Data Com was approved so that some of the computer equipment at Linntown Intermediate School could be moved. Dr. John Fairchild, director of administrative services, noted the move was needed as the room is being changed to a special education support room.
The equipment rack will be moved to a library storage room.
Fairchild also noted that Congress has not extended a universal free lunch program. Inflation has also driven up the cost of supplies, wages and benefits.
A 45-cent-per-meal increase was approved to ensure the program remains solvent and that prices are in line with guidelines. Paid breakfast in the school year ahead will be $2.05 at the elementary level and $2.20 at the secondary level. Paid lunch will be $3.25 at the elementary level and $3.55 at the secondary level.
It was noted that School Messenger reminders will be sent to all parents over the summer and the early part of the upcoming school year and how to apply for free or reduced-price meals. A la carte items such as chips, cookies and ice cream will also go up in price to ensure costs are covered.
Fairchild added that free and reduced price meals will continue to cost just that. The increase does not apply to families which have applied and have been approved.
The horror of mass shootings was noted by Kimberly Drexler, a district parent who had previously addressed the board near the four-year anniversary of the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. Drexler said the recent attack at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has prompted a request.
“These things keep happening and keep getting worse,” Drexler said. “I just want to urge the board to be transparent and to provide more information to the community in terms of what we are doing to keep our kids safe.”
Drexler said the previous meeting where she appeared brought out approaches she hoped were being implemented.
Disappointment over the impending departure of a music teacher was also noted. Drexler asked the board to find a comparable candidate, if possible, who specializes in strings.
Retirees from several school years were acknowledged. Moser noted some were from previous years when they could not be recognized at a board meeting.
The most recent retirees included William Fennell, a French teacher with 42 years of service, and Vicki Fennell, a school counselor with 29 years of service. The couple dressed for the meeting in similarly striped shirts, much like they had during their respective careers.
Other retirees and their years of service included Kay Czap (33 years, mathematics), Tammie Cristini (30 years, health and physical education), Laurie Miller (29 years, librarian), Ruth Horlacher (25 years, health room aide), Stephanie Jackson (21 years, school nurse), Alma Navarro (22 years, instructional aide), Angela Gockley (16 years, chemistry teacher), Sharon Hummel (7.5 years, head custodian), Keith Kissinger (6 years, custodian), Timothy Scholl (5 years, instructional aide).
Retirees from 2020 included Rebecca Moyer, Mark Temple, Joyce Gessner, Diane Baker and Marsha Knoster. From 2021, Penny Golden, Pamela Kramer, Debra Whelan, Keith Spigelmeyer, Kirk Noll, Nancy Hauck and Pete Ellis were named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.