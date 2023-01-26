Arts center receives restoration grant

WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The funds will go toward an architectural decorative arts restoration project planned at the downtown cultural facility.
“The ongoing support from FCFP continues to help reduce the maintenance burden of the Community Arts Center and allows us to minimize the wear and tear on the building that occurs naturally during the course of providing an arts and culture hub for the community,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “This generous award allows us to begin repair of the irreplaceable architectural elements throughout the building that lend the CAC its unique charm – we’re very thankful for that support.”
The initial phase of the project will include general restoration and touchups throughout the theater to repair ceiling areas that have suffered depreciation and weathering over time.
“As the largest cultural institution in the county, we recognize the importance of having this theater for our residents,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of development. “This grant will help us ensure the Community Arts Center is here for years to come. We are very grateful.”
A vital part of Williamsport’s downtown and the regional arts and cultural scene, the CAC’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for the community by providing exceptional arts and entertainment events and participatory activities; offer programming that is appropriate and accessible to the diverse interests and needs of a regional audience; and provide courteous service and maintain a warm and welcoming environment to guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.