Arts center receives restoration grant

Gathering in the outer lobby of the Community Arts Center to recognize receipt of a $50,000 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania are, from left: Erin Ruhl, director of community engagement, FCFP; Jim Dougherty, CAC executive director; Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of development for the CAC; and Jon Nichols, chief financial officer, FCFP.

 PROVIDED BY FIRST COMMUNITY FOUNDATION PARTNERSHIP OF PENNSYLVANIA

WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The funds will go toward an architectural decorative arts restoration project planned at the downtown cultural facility.

“The ongoing support from FCFP continues to help reduce the maintenance burden of the Community Arts Center and allows us to minimize the wear and tear on the building that occurs naturally during the course of providing an arts and culture hub for the community,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “This generous award allows us to begin repair of the irreplaceable architectural elements throughout the building that lend the CAC its unique charm – we’re very thankful for that support.”

