MIFFLINBURG — “A strong sense of civic pride” ought to come to mind when the newly-restored Mifflinburg Town Clock chimes the time of day.
Such were the thoughts of Matt Wagner, Mifflinburg Town Clock Restoration Project fundraising co-chair. The results of a nearly $70,000 community fundraising effort will be dedicated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, on the lawn of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
A committee was formed in 2019 to decide what to do about the clock, restoration of which was becoming too costly for either the borough or the church. Parts had failed and an electronic mechanism was considered.
But the committee chose restoration and contracted D’Avanza Clock Repair of Goffstown, N.H. to do the work in their shop. More recently, Phil D’Avanza could be seen peering through a portal near the center of a clock face.
Amazingly, replacement parts for the 122-year old mechanism were not needed.
“It needed work, but we brought it back,” Wagner said. “(Phil D’Avanza) told me he just cleaned the (parts) off. There was a little filing and a little tweaking. But no replacement parts other than some screws and bolts.”
Rather than located behind the clock faces, Wagner said the works are below the belfry and connected by rods to nearly the top of the tower. A gear like an auto differential controls the hands while cables control the pendulum and the hammer which strikes the bell.
“It’s all mechanical,” Wagner noted. “It’s amazing.”
The idea of a town clock for Mifflinburg began about 30 years before the 1897 construction of the present Lutheran church on Market Street. Subscriptions were solicited by businessmen of that day, Geroge W. Young and Harry Leitzel, a Mifflinburg jeweler.
The works from the Seth Thomas Company of Thomaston, Conn. arrived in October 1898. Accounts in a local newspaper indicated the clock was installed and in operation before the church was completed in 1900.
Wagner credited the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) for their expertise. The fundraising effort reached its goal in four months and has exceeded it since. He noted the FCFP was able to take care of details such as administrating an endowment for ongoing care.
