LEWISBURG — Jury selection or trial dates had yet to be set in the last week of 2021 in separate murder proceedings against two men and a woman.
First degree murder charges were filed in May against Myrle E. Miller, 76, of Winfield, in connection with the death in 2018 of her then-husband John W. Nichols. Papers were filed after a grand jury investigation alleged that Miller gave Nichols an excessive amount of blood pressure medication at their home in Hartley Township.
Miller will also be tried for felony counts of theft, insurance fraud, perjury and promoting a transaction of stolen property. The grand jury alleged that Miller "systematically drained his bank account and had others impersonate him for the purpose of obtaining loans in his name."
Schedules posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Justice portal indicated an omnibus motions hearing was scheduled for Monday, March 21 before Judge Michael H. Sholley in the Union County Court of Common Pleas.
A pre-trial conference regarding murder and abuse of corpse charges filed against Tracy R. Rollins Jr., 29, of Dallas, Texas, was recently moved. Sholley was to have presided over the conference on Thursday, Dec. 30. A new date or site was not posted.
Rollins was accused in connection with the early-February shooting death of Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va. in February. A long-distance truck driver, Rollins allegedly left the body of the victim near the Mile Run exit off Interstate 80 east.
Proceedings in 2021 in Snyder County Court filed against Christoper R. Fernanders, included discovery requests, "sealed entries" and a determination that terroristic threat charges filed against him in Northumberland County would be transferred.
Fernanders was accused of shooting and killing Heather S. Campbell, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, of Mifflinburg, on the evening of July 10, 2020 in the parking area of Buffalo Wild Wings, Hummels Wharf. Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch confirmed he would seek the death penalty.
Fernanders was hospitalized for a time after being shot by a restaurant patron who was cleared of any wrongdoing. All three defendants were held without bail.
President Judge for the 17th Judicial District, Michael T. Hudock, heard early proceedings against Miller and Rollins, but did not reek retention after his most recent 10-year term ends.
