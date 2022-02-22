Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday, Feb. 20: Traffic warning, 12:56 a.m., South Third and St. George streets; harassment by communication, 2:19 a.m., North Third Street; assist public, 2:36 a.m., Hardwood Drive; DUI arrest, 2:52 a.m., Route 45 at Dreisbach Church Road; noise complaint, 12:11 p.m., St. Louis Street; fraudulent identification, 4:07 p.m, police headquarters; traffic warning, 4:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway at East Cardinal Street; animal issue, 5:16 p.m., Westbranch Highway; animal issue, 5:27 p.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 6:02 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Gundy Lane; traffic warning, 8:44 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; information, 11:01 p.m., police headquarters.
• Saturday, Feb. 19; Disorderly gathering, 12:11 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 12:49 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:15 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; assist other agency, 1:44 a.m., Delp Road, Winfield; noise complaint, 2:233 a.m., South Seventh Street; traffic complaint, 10:18 a.m., North Derr Drive; alcohol violation, 2:11 p.m., North 10th Street; littering, 2:26 p.m., Brown Street; traffic stop, 4:50 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Route 304; fall, 6:44 p.m., Moore Avenue, east of Dent Drive; false/check identification, 7:53 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday, Feb. 18: Road hazard, 4:29 a.m., Old Schoolhouse Road; traffic arrest, 7:58 a.m., Bull Run Crossing and Baylor Boulevard; traffic arrest, 8:11 a.m., Bull Run Crossing and Baylor Boulevard; animal complaint, 9:47 a.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 10:16 a.m., Market at South Seventh streets; traffic arrest, 5:02 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 5:40 p.m., West Market at 14th streets; assist police agency, 6:27 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; complaint, 6:38 p.m, Farley Circle; be on the lookout, 10:17 p.m., West Pine Street, Selinsgrove; intoxicated person, 11:01 p.m., South Sixth Street; disorderly gathering, 11:38 p.m., South Sixth Street; disorderly gathering, 11:38 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — An unidentified driver was allegedly driving under the influence when troopers stopped a 2017 Audi A4 for alleged vehicle code violations.
The stop was made at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 20 along West Pine and Orange streets, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was arrested for DUI after troopers responded to a reported protection-from-abuse violation.
Jeremy Mull, 42, was arrested and charged following the alleged incident at 8:48 p.m. Feb. 18 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2021 Jeep for allegedly failing to move over while passing an emergency vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
A 30-year-old McClure woman was arrested after the stop at 11:54 p.m. Feb. 18 along Route 522 and Universal Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Charges are pending toxicology test results.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Trevorton man sustained a suspected minor injury following a crash at 2:23 a.m. Feb. 20 along Route 15 south, west of Old Homestead Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Chris Jones, 26, was traveling south in a 2004 Cadillac CTS which drifted across the left lane, off the left side of the roadway and into a guide rail, police noted. Jones was belted.
Theft
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a Yamaha 40CC vehicle valued at $500.
The alleged theft was reported at 7:48 p.m. Feb. 18 along Moon Shadow Lane, Adams Township, Snyder County. The vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old Beavertown man.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — An identity theft was reported at 2:06 p.m. Feb. 19 by a 38-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
PENN TOWNSHIP — Three persons sustained suspected injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 11 along Route 220, west of Buddy Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Michael D. Peterman, 66, of Laporte, was traveling north in a 2001 Lincoln-Continental Town Car which crashed into a northbound 2008 Ford F-350 driven by Brennan Doherty, 36, of New Columbia, police reported. Peterman was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williampsort, with an unspecified injury. Doherty and a passenger, Clinton A. Tallent, 33, of Milton, were belted and both sustained suspected injuries. Doherty refused transport, police noted, however Tallent was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Peterman was issued a warning for following too closely.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man and woman and a couple of children sustained unspecified injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 1:52 p.m. Feb. 20 along Route 44, west of Shed Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Allison J. Schweikart, 23, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north in a 2011 Dodge Avenger which struck the rear of an unidentified vehicle driven by Elam E. Stoltzfus, 42, of Jersey Shore, police reported. Stoltzfus’ vehicle included Mary E. Stoltzfus and seven children. The two adults and two children were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with unspecified injuries. None were belted.
Schweikart will be cited with careless driving.
2-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash reported at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 12 along Route 220 north at Pine Run Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 2019 Ford Edge driven by Jo A. Graham, 68, of Jersey Shore, was turning left when it was struck by a northbound 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Ryan M. Murphy, 25, of Jersey Shore, police reported. A passenger in Murphy’s vehicle, Harleigh E. Heaton, 26, of Jersey Shore, sustained a possible injury. Graham will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A vehicle traveling north along Route 15 went out of control and came to rest in the middle berm, police reported.
The crash of a 2014 Nissan Sentra was reported at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 along Route 15 north, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. No injuries were noted.
PFA violation
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Williamsport man allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order when he called a 48-year-old Muncy woman from a private phone number.
The incident was reported at 1:59 p.m. Feb. 16 along Pepper Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Strangulation
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged strangulation and threats reported at 6:27 p.m. Feb. 17 along Truman Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Ronald Joseph Jean allegedly attempted to strangle a woman with her hooded sweatshirt, struck her in the face and threatened to kill her. Jean allegedly fled the residence prior to police arrival.
Theft by deception
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 58-year-old Jersey Shore man to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 9 a.m. Sept. 4 along Walnut Lane, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County. Unemployment benefits in the amount of $2,536 were allegedly paid out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.