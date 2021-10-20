Enhancing care for veterans

MILTON — Since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, 30,000 U.S. veterans have died by suicide.
Chris Grill, an Army veteran who works as Geisinger's program manager for Military and Veteran Affairs, presented that startling statistic during a presentation he made Wednesday to staff members at the Geisinger 65 Forward clinic near Milton.
In the same time period in which 30,000 died by suicide, Grill said 7,000 active military members died in combat.
"It's staggering to think that so many veterans have died by suicide," Grill said. "We can't pinpoint one factor that's leading to this."
Of those who committed suicide, Grill said about 50% had combat experience.
"(Those suicides) are a mark of failure of the U.S. government and society as a whole," he said.
Grill is holding presentations at Geisinger 65 Forward clinics across the health system as a way to better prepare staff members to treat veterans.
"The number one thing that you can do is survey patients for their veteran status and be comfortable talking to them about their veteran status," Grill said, to the Geisinger 65 Forward Milton staff.
By asking simple questions, such as what branch of service they were in and what their job was while enlisted, he said the door will be open to start a conversation to learn more about the individual.
"Once we know who our veterans are, we can identify veterans who need support," Grill said.
Following the program, Grill said he served on active duty from 2010 through 2016. In addition, he served one year in the Army Reserves.
Reaching the rank of captain, Grill's time in the service included deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
"When I was in the Army, I had one of my soldiers take his own life," Grill said.
He's disturbed by the number of veterans who are committing suicide and experiencing other mental health issues.
"It's really disheartening, it's tough to see," Grill said.
While difficult situations may be encountered while serving, he said there are other issues that can be hard for those who enlist to deal with.
"A big challenge is when you leave the military," Grill said.
He directly relates to the difficulties service members can face when their time enlisted comes to an end.
"When I left the Army, my transition to the civilian world was difficult," Grill said, noting that life outside of the camaraderie and regimented scheduling of the military is different.
He is thankful to have been hired to serve in his present position with Geisinger.
"It's so impactful to help every veteran access care," Grill said.
Originally from the Philadelphia area, Grill was partly inspired to enlist in the Army following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
"I've always had a desire, from a young age, to serve our country," he said.
Grill said society as a whole must work together to address both mental and physical health concerns facing veterans.
"It's going to take everyone," he said. "It's not something the V.A. can fix alone."
