SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) was one of 15 municipalities and organizations spanning 20 counties chosen to receive an allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)- CV Code Blue funding.
CAA will receive $30,000 through ESG-CV Code Blue to be used for hotel/motel vouchers for homeless individuals across Union and Snyder counties when no other shelter space is available during the winter months of 2020-2021.
Families served through this winter emergency shelter project will also receive case management while looking for permanent, suitable housing.
The commonwealth recently received its second allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the CARES Act (ESG-CV) funds, and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) set aside a portion of those funds to create the ESG-CV Code Blue program, which helps provide emergency shelter in preparation for the winter months, according to the Gov. Tom Wolf administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.