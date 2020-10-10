LEWISBURG — A 1,150 square foot expansion of The Public Library for Union County (PLUC), was planned with the next generation of library patrons in mind.
Roberta Greene, Union County Library System administrator, said expansion of the Reitz Boulevard facility would create a space dedicated to programming for pre-school to elementary school children. The clientele in the new area most recently used the space on the other side of the circulation desk.
"It will be parents and grandparents and children of all ages," Greene said. "There are partial walls that are being put up to define that space. There is some soundproofing material being used on the ceiling."
A family rest room, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, was included in the plan as well as a storage supply closet. Though the start of construction was delayed by the pandemic, an April completion date was now projected.
Jackie Dziadosz, PLUC marketing coordinator, added the current need for social distancing would be addressed by the new space.
Greene said when work is completed, patrons would see a totally reconfigured library. The current children's area, out of the main flow of traffic, will be just right for adults seeking a quiet spot.
"It is kind of like when you move one thing, if you're doing a house renovation, everything has to move around," Greene said. "Everything will be relocated. Kind of like a scavenger hunt!"
But the project, Greene stressed, was supported by long-term study.
"This is the result of multiple years of looking at patterns of use for the library, looking at the demographics of the community and how they are changing and surveying the public," Greene said. "(We) called together a committee of parents once we pinpointed that the children's area was in need of improvements."
PLUC, Greene said, was often a "first teacher" for the children of the community. What can be gained through a library experience can mean success in school and life.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) asked for compliance with stormwater management codes, which Greene said did not apply to previous additions.
"That will result in a rain garden," Greene said. "The rain garden will not only manage the water but also be a nice place to explore and do some programs."
Native plants would be added to the rain garden.
Greene noted the $1.75 million project was funded by a $750,000 Keystone Grant, applied for via Union County.The funds directed toward government entities may also benefit organizations under the government umbrella such as the Union County Library System.
A $100,000 Stabler Foundation grant was also applied for and received.
Both grants required local matches equal to the grant amount. Greene said a "quiet phase" campaign was underway to raise the match among previous library supporters.
Greene acknowledged the library board and the staff for its efforts and commitment to the changes.
