The 2021 racing season in Pennsylvania was to kick off this weekend with with a racing event I attended in 2016, the Allentown Indoor Race, which was to have been held for TQ midgets at the PPL Center. Unfortunately, the state’s COVID-19 restrictions led to this year’s race being postponed.
Held annually since 2016, the Allentown Indoor Race has drawn some of the biggest-named drivers who compete in various divisions in the northeast, racing in three-quarter-size midget race cars on a track laid out inside the center.
Ryan Flores — a pit crew member for Team Penske — won the event which I attended. I thoroughly enjoyed that event, and even remarked it was the best automobile race I attended in 2016.
Event promoters have said they are going to try to find an alternative date to hold the event this year, but I question whether that will happen, given the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I was pleasantly surprised that racing series around the globe were able to contest any motor races in 2020, as I fully expected at the onset of the pandemic this could be the year without an Indy 500 or Formula 1 championship.
I give the major racing sanctioning bodies a lot of credit for reshuffling schedules and finding alternative tracks to compete on when other venues were unable to host races due to the pandemic.
I must wonder what the 2021 racing season will truly look like. The NASCAR Cup series has already canceled its scheduled February race at the California Speedway, opting instead to race on the infield road course at Daytona. California has had some of the most strict COVID-19 restrictions in the nation.
Along those same lines, IndyCar has postponed its Grand Prix of Long Beach in California from April to September. I’d be surprised if the race even happens then.
Looking ahead to races scheduled for the season, I suspect the NASCAR Cup race in Sonoma, Calif., could again be in jeopardy due to the state’s restrictions. That race could be moved to Charlotte as both tracks are owned by Speedway Motorsports, and the Sonoma race is scheduled to be held just one week after Charlotte’s Coca-Cola 600.
Sonoma’s 2020 race date was also moved to Charlotte.
I suspect the Watkins Glen race on Aug. 8 could also be in jeopardy as the event was unable to be held last year due to New York’s strict COVID-19 regulations. It would be interesting to see what venue that race weekend would be moved to. Since the Daytona road course is replacing the California Speedway event, I doubt the series would opt to hold another race there.
The Daytona road course replaced Watkins Glen on the 2020 schedule.
There are, however, multiple options of tracks which could host a round to replace Watkins Glen, including the Homestead-Miami Speedway and Darlington. NASCAR also holds the lease on road courses in Atlanta, Ga. and Sebring, Fla.
Although I doubt NASCAR would stage a Cup race at Road Atlanta as it also races on an oval in the same market. It would be interesting to see the Cup cars in action at Sebring.
As for the IndyCar series, I’m sure doubts will surround the viability of holding the June 12-13 street race in Detroit, and the July 12 street race in Toronto, Canada. I also question whether a new street race scheduled for Aug. 8 in Nashville will actually be held.
With all of the expense that goes into laying out temporary street circuits — and closing public roadways — it’s not financially viable to hold such races with limited or no spectators in attendance.
IndyCar did a good job in 2020 of turning events into doubleheader weekends, so missed 2021 street races could easily shift to Saturday races at other venues the series is already scheduled to compete at, including the Road America road course in Wisconsin, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the infield road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
