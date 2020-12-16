LEWISBURG — Kim Wheeler, Lewisburg Borough special projects and grants coordinator, acknowledged Tuesday night that she has been named executive director of SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
Wheeler told Lewisburg Borough council she would do everything possible to assist Borough Manager Bill Lowthert and Secretary Jacqueline Anders with the transition. Wheeler had been with the borough in her current capacity since spring 2019, shortly after assisting with the Market Street Corridor Traffic Impact Study.
Borough council formally canceled Wheeler’s contract of employment and accepted her resignation with regret. SEDA-COG, where Wheeler served as a senior planner from 2003 to 2007, announced her hiring earlier in the day.
