WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Noah E. Weber, 23, of New Columbia, was charged with three counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance, no rear lights, driving without a license and driving while operating privilege is suspended after a traffic stop.
Troopers allege that at about 11:22 p.m. April 14 along White Deer Pike, a vehicle was observed to have a right rear brake light which was not operating.
Weber, determined to be the motorist after the vehicle was stopped, was charged after allegedly displaying signs of impairment and admitting marijuana use about two hours earlier.
Marijuana possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Gina R. Commisso, 25, of Penfield, N.Y., was charged with marijuana small amount for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia after a crash investigation.
Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash at 12:07 a.m. April 16 along Route 15 south near the Milton exit and allegedly smelled marijuana coming from within the vehicle.
According to the filing, Commisso provided about 1 ounce of presumed marijuana when asked.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Todd D. Brown, 59, of White Deer, was charged with DUI unsafe driving, no discontinue signal, duties at stop sign and violate hazard regulation after a traffic stop.
Troopers say at 11:50 p.m. April 30 along Route 15 south, they observed a vehicle allegedly crossing over the right fog line in a jerking manner before returning to the lane of travel.
Brown, determined to be the motorist, was charged after allegedly admitting and showing signs of impairment, but declined a preliminary breath test and blood draw.
Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Logan R. Walters, 26, of White Deer, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a reported incident.
Troopers were called at 12:50 a.m. April 6 to a White Deer Avenue address and allege that Walters had fled the scene after hitting another man with a closed fist.
The alleged victim had injuries consistent with the incident as described and Walters was charged after a medical report indicated fractures in the jaw area.
Bad checks
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Melissa A. Wagner, 36, of Mifflinburg, was charged with bad checks after an investigation.
Troopers were called at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 4 by the owner of a Trails End Road cottage who alleged that a $400 check issued by Wagner covering an eight-day stay was returned for insufficient funds.
The owner alleged that Wagner continued to argue with her over the alleged non-payment.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:53 a.m. May 14 along Furnace Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Rosie Hopkins, 23, of Jersey Shore, pulled from a stop sign into the path of a 2021 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Tyler Gemberling, 29 of Mifflinburg.
Gemberling and a passenger in Hopkins’ vehicle, Talia Romig, 22, of Sunbury, sustained suspected minor injuries. Hopkins was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Robert Ashford, 42, of Shamokin Dam, was charged after troopers said he pushed a 60-year-old man who was directing traffic, while working for a paving company.
The incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. May 13 along Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Michael Wimer, 30, of Pittsburgh, was charged after allegedly stealing a 2020 Suzuki from William Albertson, 62, of Milton.
Troopers said the motorcycle was stolen from the area of the Montandon cemetery, and located along Interstate 80 westbound.
The incident occurred at 3:20 p.m. May 14, beginning in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Bradford Povish, 65, of Potts Grove, reported the theft of a handgun from his home.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 4:27 p.m. April 22 and 4:27 p.m. May 13 at 219 Styring Lane, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Identity theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jerimie Delcamp, 40, of New Columbia, reported someone using his identity to open a line of credit.
The report was made at 9:42 a.m. May 13 at 43 Weaver Lane, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — RL Hackman Distribution, of Lewisburg, reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2008 Ford.
The theft was reported to have occurred between noon May 6 and 6:30 a.m. May 12 at 32 Cedar Drive, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Ethan Adam Hewitt Troup, Holly Brink, Holly K. Troup to Ethan A.H. Troup, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• William H. Sheesley, Lila J. Bennett, Lila J. Sheesley to Rylan Stoltzfus, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carl H. Brown to Carl H. Brown, Gregory C. Brown, Kristina F. Brown, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carolyn M. Gatty to Laverne M. Zimmerman, Miriam H. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• May Jane B. Zelna by attorney, Lacinda Betz Coup attorney, to Jane I. Zimmerman, James T. Mitchell, Adam M. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Carefree Construction Inc. to Bo Perles, Kaylee Yocum, property in Hartleton, $129,000.
• Patricia H. Phifer estate, James H. Hoover executor, Andrew Hoover executor to James H. Hoover, Cynthia A. Macauley, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Corey B. Heintzelman, Crystal L. Heintzelman to John S. Perles, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Belinda F. Kahley to Alan Scott Kahley, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Robert J. Shutt, Evelyn M. Shutt to Michael P. Shutt, Amber M. Shutt, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Jeremy A. Cook, Sandra S. Cook to Michael Andrew Nolter, Mary Ellen Urick, property in East Buffalo Township, $500,000.
• Justin E. Marshall, Jodi L. Marshall to Francis Peters, Gretchen E. Peters, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Zachary J. Heeter, Megan L. Spangler, Megan L. Heeter to Nathaniel T. Stephens, Krista L. Stephens, property in East Buffalo Township, $350,000.
• Kenneth P. Minehart, Hannah L. Minehart to Ayse Dosemeci, property in Lewisburg, $292,000.
• Brenda M. Finucane to Nathan E. Steele, Christina Steele, property in Lewisburg, $1.
Divorces granted
• Jacob John, Alicia John, 4 years
Marriage licenses
• Mary Ellen Funk, 31, Lewisburg; Joshua Aaron Weeder, 32, Mifflinburg
• Jaydn Rose Snyder, 20, Mifflinburg; Kenneth Trace Rook, 19, Mifflinburg
• Kim Renee Rowe, 53, Lewisburg; Matthew Charles Benner, 54, Lewisburg
• Amanda Sue Grubb, 38, Lewisburg; Jason Richard Gearhart, 45, Lewisburg
• Nicholas Lee Mendez, 34, Lewisburg; Madeline Ann Driscoll, 23, Lewisburg
• Maria Alexandria Krammes, 27, Lewisburg; Kaitlin Shaye Howard, 26, Lewisburg
• Jordan Dallas Zimmerman 29, Turbotville; Alishia Breanne Wenger, 26, Mifflinburg
• Dustin Ray Trissler, 31, Mifflinburg; Christin Michael Ranck, 25, Mifflinburg
• Bryan Michael Steinbacher, 46, Allenwood; Angela Kay Getz, 42, Shamokin
• Austin William Martin Robbins, 25, New Columbia; Clarissa Marie Miller, 25, New Columbia
• Richard Dale Whitesel, 55, Lewisburg; Michael David Ketchem, 61, Lewisburg
• Janelle Suzanne Groff, 37, Lewisburg; Jacob Peter Miller, 42, Quakertown
• Seth Ryley Kerstetter, 34, Lewisburg; April Marie Merrick, 37, Lewisburg
