Financial Reality Fair held at Warrior Run

Service 1st team members volunteered for the Financial Reality Fair, recently held at Warrior Run High School. From left, Jennifer Watts, assistant vice president Milton Market, Service 1st; Mike Thomas, chief financial officer, Service 1st; and Mackenzie Watts, senior, Warrior Run High School.

 PROVIDED BY COLLEEN PHILLIPS

TURBOTVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently partnered with Warrior Run High School to host a Financial Reality Fair.

More than 220 juniors and seniors took part in the mock budget experience.

