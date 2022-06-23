WEST MILTON — Music campers, some staying overnight, returned this week to Central Oak Heights.
Middle and Elementary School Music Camp attendees gathered at the summer sanctuary for traditional sessions with instruction in rhythm, melody and harmony as well as regular summer camp-style pursuits. Camp last year was strictly a day camp.
Christian Lopez, Middle School Camp director, noted that he began as an elementary music camp counselor while still in college.
Now a band and choir teacher in the Asbury Park, N.J., area, Lopez and his wife are both counselors at Central Oak Heights.
“Not only is it a great opportunity for our students, and the campers, but it is a really formative experience for our counselors,” Christian said. “(They) are college music students getting live teaching experience.”
Rachel Henry, middle school counselor and voice class leader, said the counselors and volunteers are truly what make the camp happen.
Volunteers included former campers and other alumni, including the grandchildren of camp contributor Mary Lippert-Coleman.
Directors brought Penn State, Susquehanna, Bucknell and Westminster university student music experience with them.
Henry added that some of the early day choir sessions stressed stretching. Some campers from marching bands apparently hadn’t vocalized in awhile and stretching seemed to help.
A body rhythm game, involving clapping, stomping and slapping of thighs also helped loosen up bodies and minds.
Kayla Lopez and Adam Barnanik led a session on the first afternoon in the basics of stringed instruments. Many campers strummed “guitaleles,” a six-string instrument larger than a ukulele but smaller than a guitar.
Kayla explained how to hold the strumming hand like an “L” and basics of picking out a rhythm. A digital metronome kept the pace as the guitar players followed a four-beat pattern.
Sophia Varner, of Richfield, and Lizzy Carvel, of Boiling Springs, were among campers or volunteers who had camp connections through parents who had cabins.
Diego Martinez, from Monterrey, Mexico, said his mom was visiting cottage owners. While not originally a music camper, he said he was enjoying the experience.
Jaxon and Harris Miller, of Mechanicsburg, were doing just about everything at the camp, including washing the dishes after lunch.
