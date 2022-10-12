Lycoming College granted $20,000

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College received a $20,000 contribution from AT&T to support the Lycoming Summer Academy (LSA), a scholarship-earning bridge program dedicated to helping first-year college students achieve success in higher education.
AT&T has made generous contributions to Lycoming College since 2012. This marks the 10th year of giving to the college, and its third in support of LSA, bringing AT&T’s and the AT&T Foundation’s total support to $240,000.
“We are tremendously appreciative of the support that AT&T provides to LSA,” said Susan Ross, Ph.D., founding administrator of the program. “One of my favorite moments of the program is actually our last session with the students in which we explain to them how AT&T has invested in their future. We ask the students to write three notes of appreciation, and I am always impressed by how seriously the students take these interrelated writing assignments and the thoughtfulness that they put into writing to AT&T as they reflect on what the program has meant to them.”
The program brings approximately 20 incoming freshmen to campus for a two-week experience prior to the start of the fall semester, with the intention to help students establish meaningful connections and transition to college life.
“The Lycoming Summer Academy seeks to introduce students to the complexities of residential college life in a pre-semester setting so that we can enable students to make early connections with peers within a less stressful environment,” said Ross. “We are so pleased that the most consistent feedback we receive from LSA participants is how much they appreciate having had the opportunity to build their confidence, friendships, and study habits that help to carry them through their Lycoming educational journey.”
The college welcomed back David Kerr, president of external affairs for AT&T Pennsylvania, on Oct. 4 for a dinner with the LSA students, where he gave a career presentation titled “Investing in Your Future” to promote student success.
“The Lycoming Summer Academy is a great way to introduce young people to a college environment and to give them some of the skills they need to excel in school, on the job, and in life,” said Kerr.
Along with attending educational workshops and presentations, students had the opportunity to take three courses and earn academic credits. Len Cagle, Ph.D., assistant professor of modern languages, taught “The Brothers Grimm, Then and Now.” Amy Rogers, Ph.D., professor of education, presented “Why Williamsport,” and Lori Patterson, director of career and professional development and career advising team, offered “Planning Career Pathways.”
In addition to learning in the classroom and gaining helpful tips to transition to college, students enjoyed off-campus adventures, including a tour of historic downtown Williamsport, a trip to Ricketts Glenn State Park for hiking and swimming, an excursion to Williamsport Grand Slam, a day at Knoebels Amusement Resort, and more. Students also enjoyed a game and dinner at the Little League World Series.
