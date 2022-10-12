Lycoming College granted $20,000

Participants in the Lycoming Summer Academy, which was granted $20,000 from AT&T.

 Provided by Amy K. Chandler/Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College received a $20,000 contribution from AT&T to support the Lycoming Summer Academy (LSA), a scholarship-earning bridge program dedicated to helping first-year college students achieve success in higher education.

AT&T has made generous contributions to Lycoming College since 2012. This marks the 10th year of giving to the college, and its third in support of LSA, bringing AT&T’s and the AT&T Foundation’s total support to $240,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.