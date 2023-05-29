LEWISBURG — Preparations are continuing to be made as residents from across the Central Susquehanna River Valley anticipate the annual Union County Veterans 4th of July parade.
The parade will start off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, in Lewisburg.
A community picnic, concert and fireworks display is scheduled for the night before, on Friday, June 23.
Parade Committee President Terry Burke said things are coming into place for parade day.
“Things are moving forward nicely for parade day,” he said. “There is a lot of work to do in the next month, but we are as excited as ever. We know how much this event means to our veterans and our community.”
Burke said there are still openings that individuals and groups can help fill as parade day draws near.
“Registration is open through June 4. We encourage all veterans to contact us to register. This is open to all veterans. Not just Union County,” said Burke.
“Community groups can register a float and compete for the Sgt. Thomas Reimensnyder Patriot Award. The winner receives a cool trophy designed and produced by the students at SUN Area Technical School and $250 from Susquehanna Community Bank,” he added.
Burke also said the community can help support the parade financially.
“Every bit helps. Keep an eye out for posters and brochures around the region. There is information on how to donate including a QR code that when scanned directs to the Givebutter fundraising platform. People can use a credit card to donate from there,” said Burke.
Typically, Burke said about 100 veterans participate in the parade.
“There will be 10 marching bands of various genres... lots of community involvement and always something fun,” Burke said. “We expect a big firework show again this year... If you remember last year’s show, it knocked some socks off. This year’s show should be no different.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
