NEWARK, Del. — Three local students are among those named to the University of Delaware dean's list for the fall semester.
To meet eligibility requirements for the dean's list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
John Martin of Lewisburg
Selina Albert of Coal Township
Margaret Karpinski of Winfield
