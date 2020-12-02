LEWISBURG — Students in a fall semester Markets Innovation and Design (MIDE) class at Bucknell University looked for local marketing projects as part of their class work.
Their activity was guided by Collin Smith, Bucknell adjunct assistant professor of design practice, who encouraged class members to propose creative ways to carry those ideas out. Fresh ideas, starting as concepts, were envisioned for a number of local institutions.
Among them, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, for decades a once-per-week gathering of farm produce, fresh meat and other vendors.
Megan Coyle, a junior from Brookfield, Conn., saw a problem which became more obvious this year at the university and a solution via the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market.
“Bucknell has been struggling with the food on campus,” Coyle explained. “I think they are trying to make it ‘COVID friendly.’ But it turned out, sadly, that a lot of the cafeteria food was not tip-top quality.”
The meal service was also expensive, Coyle said.
However, Coyle said her appreciation of the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market really helped get some ideas going. If put to practical use, many parties would benefit.
“I created a design, it was hypothetical,” she recalled. “What would it be like if we brought the (Lewisburg) Farmer’s Market to campus?”
Coyle said Bucknell Bison athletic teams also figured into the concept.
“(Athletes) obviously work out a lot,” Coyle said. “They need more calories or nutrition than the average individual.”
Lego, the familiar building block toy, played a role in getting the athletes to use the envisioned satellite Farmer’s Market. Participating athletes would be given a Lego piece and bring it to the market.
“Sports teams would receive time slots of when they would go to the Farmer’s Market,” Coyle said. “Every time they went with their Legos, they would build a ‘B’ out of all the Legos. For that ‘B’ the Farmer’s Market people would put a basket of food together.”
It could take some time to build a “B” and a basket, Coyle said. But it would be a good sale for the vendor and the basket would go to a family in need or a student in need.
“It would be a way to not only get the community involved and helping others, but also to make sure kids here are getting the right nutrients they need and experiencing the Farmer’s Market,” Coyle said. “It is a big thing here. The Farmer’s Market says a lot about the community.”
The idea started with storyboards to illustrate the concept, Coyle said. They were presented to the entire class.
“It is a really cool way to see how you can create a new experience on campus.”
Coyle, a junior class member from Connecticut, also played a role in marketing the Standard-Journal to younger readers.
A motif which used the image of a cartoon dog, somewhat like Scoop the Newshound, could be animated or used as a still drawing to help explain editorial matters to very young readers or be used in promotions with advertisers. Either way, the Standard-Journal and its advertisers would come out ahead.
Coyle said the project was at the conceptual stage, where storyboards would be the tool to show the dog for now. More about the “S-J Project” will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.