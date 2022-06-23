MILTON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) was recently awarded a PAsmart Advancing Computer Science and STEM Education grant. The $500,000 grant is part of a Pennsylvania Department of Education initiative to prepare students for good-paying jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
CSIU’s grant, entitled Computer Science Support for Youth in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics for Growth III (CS SYSTEM for Growth III), will leverage its STEM Ecosystem to provide equitable access to underserved students from low-income families, students with disabilities, and female students.
CS SYSTEM for Growth III, headed by Program Manager Tanya Dynda, will continue to expand a sustainable CS/STEM pipeline to:
• Ensure growth of the Central Susquehanna STEM Ecosystem.
• Facilitate implementation of one to three apprenticeships/pre-apprenticeships and strengthen Central PA Career Pathways Partnership (CPCPP).
• Underwrite tuition for underserved students to attend pre-apprenticeship and/or post-secondary courses.
• Enhance implementation of new science, technology, and engineering standards in grades K-8 via a “train-the-trainer” model on using STEM Lending Library resources tied to the standards.
• Address learning loss by expanding access to CS/ STEM activities for 2,000 Pre-K to grade 12 underserved students.
• Sustain mobile STEM activities by collaborating with children’s museums, libraries, teen centers, YMCAs, and afterschool programs in low-income communities including involvement in esports, Northeast PA Re-Make Learning, and What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?
Broadening CS/STEM equitable access to underserved students is vital to developing critical thinking, fostering creativity, and driving innovation. These are skills local employers need and want employees to possess. CS SYSTEM for Growth will initiate support for expanding a CS/STEM pipeline that will be of long-term benefit to students, employers, and the region.
The grant will sustain the CSIU’s CS SYSTEM for Growth III program through June 30, 2024.
CSIU is a regional education service agency that prides itself on serving the needs of schools, students, families, and communities. It serves 17 school districts, three career and technical centers, and 69 nonpublic schools in central Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.