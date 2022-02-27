Kathleen B. Covalt’s interest in extraterrestrial life started over two decades ago, when she and her husband moved to the Hudson Valley in New York, not knowing it was a UFO hot spot.
“We started meeting people who had stories,” Covalt said. “I have a background in counseling, and people just like to tell me stuff. So, they were talking to me, and I believed them; I believe that they had a real experience that they could not understand.”
They joined a community group, where residents would gather to share their experiences with unidentified flying objects and other phenomena.
“Over 20 years ago, I knew something definite was going on,” Covalt said. “And so, I’ve always been open to it, and I’ve had little minor experiences. ... But the big thing for me is the people — hearing the people express with real emotion what has happened to them.”
This spring, Covalt is offering two online classes through Northampton Community College for adults interested in learning more government UFO disclosures, increased acceptance of the phenomena and possible religious connections to sightings. The classes, The Rainbow Body: Could it be Related to the UFO/ UAP Phenomena? and UFOs/UAPs: Current Disclosure Efforts and Scientific Investigations, begin Feb. 23 and April 5, respectively.
“There just seems to be more interest this semester than past semesters,” Covalt said, noting she’s been teaching the courses for two years. “I attribute that to it’s just in the news more and people are taking it more seriously.”
She pointed to the National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in December. It includes the “establishment of office, organizational structure, and authorities to address unidentified aerial phenomena.”
“This office will centralize all the different places within the Department of Defense, and all the intelligence communities will send their information to this one centralized office,” Covalt said. " … So, this is a huge deal. It’s historic, because the government is saying this is an important enough issue that we’re going to fund it and we’re going to centralize and coordinate the reporting of it.”
Mainstream scientists are also starting to take interest, she said. Researchers at Harvard University, led by physicist Avi Loeb, last year launched The Galileo Project to “systematically, scientifically and transparently look for potential evidence of extraterrestrial technological equipment.”
Reports of unidentified flying objects, or, as the federal government has deemed them, unidentified aerial phenomena, have been logged across Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley for decades. UFO researchers and enthusiasts across the commonwealth have recorded more than 3,500 sightings since 1947.
The region’s UFO sightings have made national television. In October, a video of strange lights in the sky over East Stroudsburg, shot by Mycul Lugo, was featured on the second season of Travel Channel’s “The Osbournes Want to Believe,” a reality show focused on turning skeptics Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne into believers.
But, so far this year, no Pennsylvania sightings have been logged with the National UFO Reporting Center.
More and more people seem to be open to the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Results of a Pew Research Center survey released in June show “about two-thirds of Americans say their best guess is that intelligent life exists on other planets.” Similarly, a July Gallup poll found “4 in 10 Americans now think some UFOs that people have spotted have been alien spacecraft visiting Earth from other planets or galaxies.”
As belief in UFOs becomes more commonplace, Covalt’s online classes have garnered students from across the country, she said, including Ohio, Colorado and California.
Using her research background from earning her doctorate in educational psychology and master’s degree in psychological counseling, coupled with her intuitive nature, she hopes to help boost the legitimacy of the field of study.
It’s all about curiosity and attempting to understand new perspectives, she said.
“We’re coming to this point that we kind of need to wake up, that the world is way different than we ever thought, that there really are UFOs, unidentified flying objects, there really are other dimensions with beings, conscious beings that live there, that we can communicate with,” she said. “I want to help people open up to this possibility, start thinking about it in a different way and being prepared, because I think this is coming.”
