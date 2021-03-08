WATSONTOWN — The sixth Kevin Johnson Memorial Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Watsontown Canal Boat Pavilion, Watsontown.
The event will be held in a drive-thru format, with Easter egg hunt treats and prizes being distributed to those who drive up to the pavilion. Individuals will be on hand directing the traffic of those who attend.
The hunt is presented by the Watsontown Lions Club and the friends and family of the late Kevin Johnson.
