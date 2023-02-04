Marriage licenses
• Kisa Sanura, 39, of Lower Mahanoy Township, and Isabella Priest, 42, of Lower Mahanoy Township.
• Tara Shirmer, 46, of Mount Carmel, and Damien Cerkiewski, 47, of Mount Carmel.
• Kayla Deitrich, 28, of Northumberland, and Jordan Stavely, 31, of Northumberland.
• Rhiannon Myers, 20, of Point Township, and Dylan Reinard, 21, of Point Township.
Deed transfers
• Jin Wu Wu and Meiyun Wu to Elizabeth Reiff, property in Milton, $1.
• Doris M. Moore estate and Marilyn K. Keiser exeuctrix to Julie M. Reedy and Blaine R. Reedy, property in Milton, $1.
• Urie J. Byler and Katieann J. Byler to Sammy M. Yoder and Lydia Ann Yoder, property in Delaware Township, $75,000.
• Mary Ann M. Erdly estate, Eve M. Aeppli executrice and Rachel L. Savidge executrice to Rachel L. Savidge, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Lisa Michele Miller to Lisa Michele Miller and Shawn Michael Miller, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Ellen M. Beard by agent and Stephen K. Beard agent to Kenneth R. Weaver and Norma G. Weaver, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Timothy A. Brouse and Peggy S. Brouse to William D. Davis III and Lauren N. Davis, property in Watsontown, $155,000.
• Linda D. Clinger by agent and Megan Diane Reedy agent to Pamela Prowant and Henry Timothy Foulds, property in Milton, $125,000.
• Leah Perko and Steve Perko to Montana Sprenkle, property in Coal Township, $65,000.
• Floyd L. Stevens estate and Kathy E. Eschbach executrix to Joshua M. Dellinger and Leticia M. Dellinger, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Jessica B. Klinger, Jessica Brooke Wert and Kenneth Eugene Wert to Tifany Witmer, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Scott Street Realty LLC to Nathan H. Welliver and Stacey L. Welliver, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Eric Greenmeier and Tina Grenmeier to Vincenzo Benevento, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Michael L. Nacinovich estate and Linda V. Macinovich administratrix to Robert A. Nacinovich Jr., property in Coal Township, $1.
• Gary Anascavage to Tyler L. Scicchitano and Ashley D. Scicchitano, property in Coal Township, $393,617.
• Richard McSurdy and Gina V. McSurdy to Johnathon Radziewicz and Theresa Dunkelberger, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Edwin Dejesus to Angel Medina Vega, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
• Norman A. Gessner and Kathy A. Gessner to Norman A. Jr. and Kathy A. Gessner Family Protection Trust, Kristin N. McLaughlin trustee and Brooke J. Gessner trustee, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Barry L. Winn to Francisco Rosario, property in Mount Carmel, $110,000.
• Robert E. Poplaskie estat eand Dean Poplaskie administrator and individually to Eric Joseph Scott and Gloria Hoke Scott, property in East Cameron Township, $45,000.
• US Bank Trust NA trustee, LSF0 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC agent to Clinton E. Funk and Tiffiany A. Funk, property in Coal Township, $20,400.
• Rodney L. Brown estate, Robert Lynn Brown estate and Erin Brown to Phillip James Randall, property in Rockefeller Township, $165,000.
• Delia Isabel Castaneda, Delia Isabel Cantaneda De Guzman and Isabel Castaneda De Guzman to Richard D. Stevenson Jr., property in Shamokin, $165,000.
• Kimberly A. McWilliams to Tara Fishon and Kathleen Walter, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
• Jamie L. Dodson, Jamie L. Miller and Christopher Wayne Miller to Richard D. Zigarski and Alyssa M. Zigarski, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Anthony W. Adams and Eric Renn Adams to Bala R. Koirala, Hari Adhikari, Krishna P. Adhikari and Yojana Bhandari, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Anne Christien Murray to James E. Murray, property in Coal Township, $1.
• LSF8 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC agent to Devin M. Renninger and Haley N. Arnold, property in Northumberland, $165,000.
• Jordan M. Rhoads to Lauren M. Rhoads, property in ROckefeller Township, $1.
• Doc M. Gaugler III, Jaclyn M. Gaugler, Kim S. Dembrowski and Thomas Dembrowski to Lauren R. Rhoads, property in Rockefeller Township $1.
• Lon C. Ditty and Kathleen E. Ditty to Jennifer L. Hause, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Leonora E. Sandler, Leonara E. Smith and Keith Smith to Oscar Victora Vera Davila, property in Coal Township, $40,300.
• Francis J. Dick estate, Francis Joseph Dick, Christopher David Dick co-exuector and Michele Marie Driscoll co-exeuctor to Walter J. Comisiak and Michele Comisiak, property in Riverside, $1.
• Jamey Brent Shade estate and Tiffany Nicole Shade exeuctrix to Tiffany Nicole Shade, property in Riverside, $1.
• Richard L. Krieger to Thomas Ryan Krieger and Monica Lynn Gardner, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Naphtali Prinsloo to Desiree Cohoon, property in Mount Carmel, $63,800.
• Andrelle Chavannes to Reynald Pesteur, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Andrelle Chavannes to Reynald Pesteur, property in Shamokin, $58,000.
• Andrelle Chavannes to Reynald Pesteur, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
• Andrelle Chavannes to Reynald Pesteur, property in Shamokin, $38,000.
• Patricia A. Mashuck by agent and Michael P. Maschuck agent to Rustin Smith and Mckayla Smith, property in Coal Township, $29,500.
• Shamokin Area Industrial Development Authority and Shamokin Area Economic Development Authority to Joseph Weikel, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Elizabeth Ann Killgore to Rocket Mortgage LLC and Quicken Loans LLC, property in RIverside, $2,079.57.
• Elisa Annette Kessler to Brian W. Kessler, property in Point Township, $1.
• Duane J. Campbell and Jennifer L. Campbell to Duane J. Campbell, property in Sunbury, $1.
