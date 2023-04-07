MILTON — Ordinances believed to date back more than 60 years have been updated by the Borough of Milton. In particular, one such ordinance deals with the keeping of animals.
“I think our ordinance was from the '50s or '60s,” said Borough Manager Jess Novinger. "We wanted to update things and make everything very clear. We didn’t want to leave a gray area.”
Among the updates, residents are prohibited from keeping backyard chickens, as well as any other variety of fowl, non-human primates, exotic animals and apiaries.
“We just don’t have the space to accommodate backyard chickens. In our opinion, there are lots of poultry diseases, zoologic diseases that are transferred from animals to people right now. So we just cannot support having farm animals in our tightly condensed borough,” said Novinger.
The ordinance also prohibits residents from allowing their animals to run at large or to defecate in public spaces without being cleaned up.
“It’s a sanitation issue. It’s a health and wellness issue. It’s also just kind of a friendly neighbor issue. Not cleaning up after your pet is just not very neighborly,” said Novinger.
Borough administrators are still in the process of determining how best to approach the issue of feral and stray cats.
“There may be some additional revisions to this ordinance based on what we’re learning potentially with stray and feral cats and how it works when they’re trapped, neutered, spayed, and released,” said Novinger. “Right now our ordinance reads that if you are feeding feral and stray cats that it could be a violation, but we are open and willing to learn from individuals that know more than we do.”
Both Novinger and Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer Doug Diehl are meeting with affiliates of animal organizations to learn more about effective strategies for dealing with feral and stray cats.
“We’re still in the learning and information gathering process. We acknowledge that we have an issue and we’re trying to do the best we can to mitigate the issue,” said Novinger.
Updates to the ordinance on the keeping of animals are tied into updates on ordinances relating to penalties and violations and quality of life.
For instance, there are now minimum fine amounts for violations of borough ordinances that increase depending on the number of offenses. Warnings for violations are also now given at the discretion of the code enforcement officer.
“They are just not mandatory anymore. It’s now offering discretion. So just like a police officer with a ticket. If you got pulled over for a traffic violation, they can use their discretion on whether or not you get a citation or a warning,” said Novinger. “We now have that discretion as well. It is not mandated to give a warning first.”
Newly adopted ordinances also include updated options for ticketing.
“The quality of life was done and designed for ticketing to get your attention and get you to comply without having to have you pay $100-plus every time you go to the magistrate on top of the fine,” added Diehl. “So you strictly just get the fine. If you choose not to comply, or choose not to pay the fine, then (the ordinance) has its own tier. After we come up on that tier, then we will take you to the magistrate.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.