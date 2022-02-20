EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Hughesville man has been charged with the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the lot of Blaise Alexander Ford, East Buffalo Township, Union County. He is reportedly suspected of similar thefts throughout the area.
Louis T. Mercantino III has been charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property as well as summary counts of criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license, misuse registration plate and display plate card in improper vehicle.
According to police, a male was observed cutting the catalytic converter from a parked 2001 Ford F-250 at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 11 in a lot nearly out of view of the dealership. An employee saw the male underneath the vehicle with a blue reciprocating saw cutting the vehicle. The male allegedly got up with the catalytic converter and left in a green Ford F-150 with two license plates.
Through an investigation, Mercantino was suspected in multiple thefts of catalytic converters. The truck was found at a Hughesville residence, where it was registered to Mercantino's mother.
Mercantino had been taken into custody by Lycoming County probation and when questioned by local police, denied his role in any of the thefts.
When Milton police served a warrant on the Hughesville residence, the floor of the basement was covered with mufflers, pipes and metal from different vehicles and machines, police reported. Multiple cutting tools were found, including a blue reciprocating saw.
The Blaise Alexander employee allegedly positively identified Mercantino in a photo lineup.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 24 before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.
