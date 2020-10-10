Housing authority sprucing up Filbert Street complex

MILTON — A project designed to spruce up the Northumberland County Housing Authority's complex on Filbert Street in Milton is currently underway, with basketball courts and a playground on site recently being leveled.
Ed Christiano, the housing authority's executive director, said site work on the $73,308 project is being carried out by Yoder Builders of Turbotville.
"Their work includes removing the existing basketball courts, playground equipment, paving and replacing the site lighting with more decorative, energy-efficient lighting," he said.
The basketball courts along Filbert Street — located next to the Milton Senior Action Center and apartment's operated by the authority — were part of the area which has been leveled. There are no plans to replace the courts.
The initial phase of the project is expected to be completed within the next two months, with plans being made to install what Christiano described as a "state-of-the-art playground" on site.
"The playground was original, it was the older type when they put the playground (equipment) in, it was steel," he said.
Christiano said bids for the new playground equipment, as well as security cameras for the area, will be requested in the spring.
He noted the importance of enhancing the aesthetics of the area.
"It's a high-profile area, the senior action center is there," Christiano said. "We want to clean it up and make it more appealing to the neighborhood, to the residents."
Prior to purchasing a building to house the office of District Judge Michael Diehl on Locust Street in 2018, the Northumberland County commissioners had considered building a facility to house Diehl's office in the area where the $73,308 project is currently taking place.
