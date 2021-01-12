HARRISBURG — State data released Tuesday showed 21 new deaths since Monday, along with 263 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 among six area counties.
Deaths rose by 12 in Lycoming County, three in Columbia County, two each in Montour and Snyder counties and one in Union County.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 were up 84 in Lycoming County, 69 in Northumberland County, 68 in Columbia County, 23 in Snyder County and 19 in Union County.
The state reported 7,275 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 733,429 since March.
There are 5,232 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,070 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1–7 stood at 14.4%, the state reported.
There were 227 new deaths reported for a total of 18,080 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March, Department of Health officials noted.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,338 cases (254 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,227 cases (160 deaths)
• Union County, 3,022 cases (53 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,168 cases (91 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1893 cases (53 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,310 cases (33 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.